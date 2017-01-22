Airtel launches High Speed 4G Service in Mysore, Karnataka

Airtel 4G Karnataka Plans 2015 - 4G Internet Pack Karnataka 2015Airtel is expanding its 4G foot prints in India and almost every alter day they are announcing the launch of its 4G service in a new town or city across India. Today Airtel announced that they have launched the 4G service in Mysore, Karnataka. With this launch, Airtel 4G is now available across 34 cities in India and 3rd city in Karnataka after Bengaluru and Mangalore. (Continue Reading…)

Idea 3G Plans J&K 2015 – Full Pack Details

Idea 3G Plans J&K 2015 | Idea 3G Recharge Internet Plans JKIdea is on National Revision spree for its 3G Data offering and now the 3G Plans in Jammu & Kashmir has been revised. Idea has earlier revised its 3G Plans in Delhi NCR which we have already listed on this blog. This post will cater only to the 3G Data Packs in Jammu & Kashmir, in case you are looking for 2G Data Pack Details, look for a link at the bottom of this page. (Continue Reading…)

Aircel still offers 10GB 3G in Jammu & Kashmir for Rs. 997 [All Plans Listed]

Aircel 3G Plans J&K 2015 - JK Data Internet Recharge Plans 2015When every other operator is increasing its Data Tariffs, Aircel has silently increased the Data Benefits on its 3G Packs. Just like BSNL, Aircel too offers single Data Packs for both 2G and 3G customers for seamless connectivity. (Continue Reading…)

One Plus One arrives on Flipkart, Open Sale for Mi 4i and more

One Plus One Flipkart OfferIf you are looking forward to buy One Plus One any time soon, you can do so on Flipkart.com as well. Starting today, One Plus One will be available on Flipkart.com. Also interested buyers can exchange their Old Smartphone with a brand new One Plus One and enjoy up to Rs. 10000 exchange bonus. (Continue Reading…)

Airtel 4G launches in Hisar, 4th City in Haryana to get 4G now

Airtel 4G Plans 2015Airtel has launched the High Speed 4G Data Service in Hisar, Haryana. Hisar is the 4th city to get the 4G Service in Haryana after Ambala, Karnal and Yamunanagar. This launch comes just a day after Airtel announced start of 4G Trails in Delhi – NCR. (Continue Reading…)

Reliance 3G Packs also get a revision in Delhi-NCR

Reliance 3G Plan Delhi 2015 - 3G Internet Data Packs DelhiThe High Spectrum Auction prices has swept each and every operator in India. Ever since the auctions concluded, every body was talking about a hike and we think the time has come as all the operators across the country have revised/increased the tariffs in the Data segment. Reliance too have joined others in this exercise and have revised its Data Tariffs for Delhi as well as other circles. This post will take care of only the 3G Internet Plans of Reliance GSM in Delhi telecom circle. (Continue Reading…)

