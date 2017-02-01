Category : Reliance GSM

The High Spectrum Auction prices has swept each and every operator in India. Ever since the auctions concluded, every body was talking about a hike and we think the time has come as all the operators across the country have revised/increased the tariffs in the Data segment. Reliance too have joined others in this exercise and have revised its Data Tariffs for Delhi as well as other circles. This post will take care of only the 3G Internet Plans of Reliance GSM in Delhi telecom circle. (Continue Reading…)