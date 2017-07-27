BSNL 549 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate BSNL 549 Plan, Validity of BSNL 549 Plan 90 days & Offers of BSNL 549 Plan 450 GB data (5GB/day)



After regularising and revising BSNL Triple Ace & BSNL Chauka Plans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced BSNL 549 Plan made available from 26th July, 2017 offering 5 GB data per day. Just like BSNL Triple Ace & BSNL Chauka Plans which offer 3 GB data per day and 4 GB data per day, BSNL 549 Plan offers 5 GB data per day for 90 days

BSNL 549 Plan – 90 Days, 5GB/day, 450 GB by BSNL 549 Plan

Plan Name BSNL 549 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 549 Calls Benefits 1 Nil Calls Benefits 2 Nil Data Benefits 5 GB data/day Validity 90 days Status Ongoing Offer (Available from 26th July 2017) Condition Calls charges as per base plan apply

BSNL 549 Plan – How to Activate?

You can activate BSNL 549 Plan on your BSNL number via the following modes:

USSD Code – Coming Soon.

SMS – Coming Soon.

Online Recharge – You can visit BSNL Recharge Portal to recharge with this plan.

Offline Recharge – You can visit nearest BSNL Retailer to recharge with this plan.

Since BSNL already offers Plan with denomination 549 offering 10 GB data (15 GB as Promo) and this revised BSNL 549 Plan is newly introduced, the USSD Code and SMS Codes are still not generated by back end. We will update it as soon as soon they are generated for revised BSNL 549 Plan.

BSNL 549 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Outgoing Call under this plan are chargeable in as per the base tariff plan opted by the customer.

You can use the Data (5 GB per day) in Roaming but Outgoing Calls in Roaming would be chargeable at standard Roaming Tariff but Incoming Calls would be Free in Roaming.

Recharging BSNL 549 Plan by SMS or USSD would lead to deduction of the price of the BSNL 549 Plan (excl GST) from Main balance only.

BSNL 549 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Circle Price of the Plan Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 549 Assam Rs. 549 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 549 Chennai Rs. 549 Gujarat Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#) Haryana Rs. 549 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 549 Jammu & Kashmir Rs. 549 Karnataka Rs. 549 Kerala Rs. 549 Kolkatta Rs. 549 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 549 Maharashtra Rs. 549 North East India Rs. 549 Orissa Rs. 549 Punjab Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#) Rajasthan Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#) Tamil Nadu Rs. 549 UP East Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#) UP West Rs. 549 West Bengal Rs. 549

BSNL 549 Plan – Alternatives?

BSNL 549 Plan – Disclaimer

BSNL already offers 3G Prepaid Data Pack under Rs. 549 offering 10 GB data. Since BSNL’s Tariff decision’s are taken in Delhi and then circulated to respective circle office, there might be a delay in availability of the revised BSNL 549 Plan offering 5 GB data per day. We would request you to first send a SMS to BSNL Selfcare confirming the exact price & benefits. You need to send STVHLP to 123 to know more.

