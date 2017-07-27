BSNL 549 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate BSNL 549 Plan, Validity of BSNL 549 Plan 90 days & Offers of BSNL 549 Plan 450 GB data (5GB/day)
After regularising and revising BSNL Triple Ace & BSNL Chauka Plans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced BSNL 549 Plan made available from 26th July, 2017 offering 5 GB data per day. Just like BSNL Triple Ace & BSNL Chauka Plans which offer 3 GB data per day and 4 GB data per day, BSNL 549 Plan offers 5 GB data per day for 90 days
BSNL 549 Plan – 90 Days, 5GB/day, 450 GB by BSNL 549 Plan
|Plan Name
|BSNL 549 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 549
|Calls Benefits 1
|Nil
|Calls Benefits 2
|Nil
|Data Benefits
|5 GB data/day
|Validity
|90 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer (Available from 26th July 2017)
|Condition
|Calls charges as per base plan apply
BSNL 549 Plan – How to Activate?
You can activate BSNL 549 Plan on your BSNL number via the following modes:
- USSD Code – Coming Soon.
- SMS – Coming Soon.
- Online Recharge – You can visit BSNL Recharge Portal to recharge with this plan.
- Offline Recharge – You can visit nearest BSNL Retailer to recharge with this plan.
Since BSNL already offers Plan with denomination 549 offering 10 GB data (15 GB as Promo) and this revised BSNL 549 Plan is newly introduced, the USSD Code and SMS Codes are still not generated by back end. We will update it as soon as soon they are generated for revised BSNL 549 Plan.
BSNL 549 Plan – Terms & Conditions
- Outgoing Call under this plan are chargeable in as per the base tariff plan opted by the customer.
- You can use the Data (5 GB per day) in Roaming but Outgoing Calls in Roaming would be chargeable at standard Roaming Tariff but Incoming Calls would be Free in Roaming.
- Recharging BSNL 549 Plan by SMS or USSD would lead to deduction of the price of the BSNL 549 Plan (excl GST) from Main balance only.
BSNL 549 Plan – Circle Wise Details
|Circle
|Price of the Plan
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|Rs. 549
|Assam
|Rs. 549
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|Rs. 549
|Chennai
|Rs. 549
|Gujarat
|Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#)
|Haryana
|Rs. 549
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs. 549
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Rs. 549
|Karnataka
|Rs. 549
|Kerala
|Rs. 549
|Kolkatta
|Rs. 549
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|Rs. 549
|Maharashtra
|Rs. 549
|North East India
|Rs. 549
|Orissa
|Rs. 549
|Punjab
|Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#)
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#)
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 549
|UP East
|Rs. 548 (Active – Dial *444*548#)
|UP West
|Rs. 549
|West Bengal
|Rs. 549
BSNL 549 Plan – Alternatives?
- For Data Only
- BSNL 444 Plan – You can choose BSNL Chauka 444 Plan, if you only want data as this plan offers 4 GB data per day for 90 days. However, this plan is not available in Kerala circle.
- BSNL 666 Plan – Available as a Prepaid Plan, you can get Unlimited Calls to any network and 2 GB data per day for 60 days.
- BSNL 333 Plan – BSNL offers 3 GB data per day under its BSNL Triple Ace Plan and it was recently revised and validity was reduced to 56 days.
- For Unlimited Calling & Data
- BSNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.
- Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
- Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
- Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
- Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.
- Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page.
BSNL 549 Plan – Disclaimer
BSNL already offers 3G Prepaid Data Pack under Rs. 549 offering 10 GB data. Since BSNL’s Tariff decision’s are taken in Delhi and then circulated to respective circle office, there might be a delay in availability of the revised BSNL 549 Plan offering 5 GB data per day. We would request you to first send a SMS to BSNL Selfcare confirming the exact price & benefits. You need to send STVHLP to 123 to know more.
loading...