Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched BSNL 666 Plan earlier this week offering Unlimited Local & STD calls & 2GB data/day for 60 days. However, unlike BSNL Chauka 444 or BSNL 149 Unlimited Offer, the BSNL 666 Plan (Sixer) is not a Promotional Special Voucher but BSNL 666 Plan is a regular Prepaid Plan just like BSNL Per Min Plan or BSNL Pyari Jodi Plan.

BSNL 666 Plan – Is it a Plan or Special Tariff Voucher?

BSNL 666 Plan is not a Special Tariff Voucher but it is a Prepaid Plan just like Per Min, Per Sec, Pyari Jodi, Jai Jawan and more. If you are existing customer, you can migrate to BSNL 666 Plan Sixer. To know more how to migrate you must visit this page to know more.

BSNL 666 Plan – What does it offers?

As we already told you, BSNL 666 Plan is a prepaid plan and it offers more than just Unlimited Calls & Data. BSNL 666 Plan comes with initial validity of 180 days and after initial 60 days of Unlimited Calling & Data, all Local & STD Calls would be charged at 50p/min. Also Video Calls whether Local or STD on any network are also absolutely Free.

BSNL 666 Prepaid Plan offers Unlimited Local & STD Calls to any network and 2GB data/day for initial 60 days. Also the Prepaid Plan is as usual still not live in all circles.

BSNL 666 Plan Sixer – Complete Details

Plan Voucher BSNL 666 Plan (BSNL Sixer Plan) Price of the Plan Voucher in Rs. 666 Free Voice Call (Pulse) In Minutes i) On BSNL Network Unlimited ii) On Other Network Unlimited Free Video Call – Local & STD on any network Unlimited Free Data Usage in MB Unlimited (Speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 2GB /day) Free National & Local SMS Nil Initial Plan Validity in days 180 (Free Call & 2GB data/day for 60 days only) Extension of Plan Validity Through Plan Voucher Migration to Other Plan Through Plan Voucher Special Benefit(1) Bundled Top Up of Rs 70/- with talk value of Rs. 100/(only for new connection) Special Benefit(2) Full talk Value on Top Up of Rs 500/- and above

BSNL 666 Plan – Status & How to Activate?

Circle Plan Status How to Activate/Migrate to BSNL Sixer 666 Plan for existing customers Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Assam Active [From 01 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Bihar & Jharkhand Chennai Delhi Gujarat Active [From 03 July, 2017] Available for only New and MNP customers Haryana Himachal Pradesh Active [From 03 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Jammu & Kashmir Active [From 01 July, 2017] Karnataka Active [From 01 July, 2017] SMS PLAN SIXER to 123 Kerala Kolkatta Active [From 03 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Maharashtra Mumbai North East India Active [From 01 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Orissa Punjab Active [From 03 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Rajasthan Active [From 03 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123 Tamil Nadu Active [From 01 July, 2017] SMS BSNL SIXER to 123 UP East UP West West Bengal

We will update this page only with Circle Wise Price & SMS Code to activate/migrate.

