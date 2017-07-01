Unlimited Plans

BSNL 666 Plan – Is it a Plan or Special Tariff Voucher, How to recharge it?

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

BSNL 666 Plan Sixer 666 Complete Info DetailsBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched BSNL 666 Plan earlier this week offering Unlimited Local & STD calls & 2GB data/day for 60 days. However, unlike BSNL Chauka 444 or BSNL 149 Unlimited Offer, the BSNL 666 Plan (Sixer) is not a Promotional Special Voucher but BSNL 666 Plan is a regular Prepaid Plan just like BSNL Per Min Plan or BSNL Pyari Jodi Plan.

BSNL 666 Plan –  Is it a Plan or Special Tariff Voucher?

BSNL 666 Plan is not a Special Tariff Voucher but it is a Prepaid Plan just like Per Min, Per Sec, Pyari Jodi, Jai Jawan and more. If you are existing customer, you can migrate to BSNL 666 Plan Sixer. To know more how to migrate you must visit this page to know more.

BSNL 666 Plan –  What does it offers?

As we already told you, BSNL 666 Plan is a prepaid plan and it offers more than just Unlimited Calls & Data. BSNL 666 Plan comes with initial validity of 180 days and after initial 60 days of Unlimited Calling & Data, all Local & STD Calls would be charged at 50p/min. Also Video Calls whether Local or STD on any network are also absolutely Free.

BSNL 666 Prepaid Plan offers Unlimited Local & STD Calls to any network and 2GB data/day for initial 60 days. Also the Prepaid Plan is as usual still not live in all circles.

BSNL 666 Plan SixerBSNL 666 Plan Sixer – Complete Details

Plan Voucher BSNL 666 Plan (BSNL Sixer Plan)
Price of the Plan Voucher in Rs. 666
Free Voice Call (Pulse)In Minutes
i) On BSNL NetworkUnlimited
ii) On Other NetworkUnlimited
Free Video Call – Local & STD on any networkUnlimited
Free Data Usage in MBUnlimited (Speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 2GB /day)
Free National & Local SMSNil
Initial Plan Validity in days180 (Free Call & 2GB data/day for 60 days only)
Extension of Plan ValidityThrough Plan Voucher
Migration to Other PlanThrough Plan Voucher
Special Benefit(1)Bundled Top Up of Rs 70/- with talk value of Rs. 100/(only for new connection)
Special Benefit(2)Full talk Value on Top Up of Rs 500/- and above

BSNL 666 Plan –  Status & How to Activate?

 CirclePlan StatusHow to Activate/Migrate to BSNL Sixer 666 Plan for existing customers
Andhra Pradesh & Telengana  
AssamActive [From 01 July, 2017]SEND LTP to 123
Bihar & Jharkhand  
Chennai  
Delhi  
GujaratActive [From 03 July, 2017]Available for only New and MNP customers
Haryana  
Himachal PradeshActive [From 03 July, 2017]SEND LTP to 123
Jammu & KashmirActive [From 01 July, 2017] 
KarnatakaActive [From 01 July, 2017]SMS PLAN SIXER to 123
Kerala  
KolkattaActive [From 03 July, 2017]SEND LTP to 123
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh  
Maharashtra  
Mumbai  
North East IndiaActive [From 01 July, 2017] SEND LTP to 123
Orissa  
Punjab Active [From 03 July, 2017]SEND LTP to 123
RajasthanActive [From 03 July, 2017]SEND LTP to 123
Tamil NaduActive [From 01 July, 2017]SMS BSNL SIXER to 123
UP East  
UP West  
West Bengal  

We will update this page only with Circle Wise Price & SMS Code to activate/migrate.

