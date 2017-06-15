BSNL

BSNL launches Plan 444 offers 4GB data/day for 90 days

BSNL Chauka 444 RechargeReliance Jio has changed the dynamics of the whole telecom industry. Well this is what me & you would have thought when Jio launched its super attractive plans offering 1GB or 2G data per day along with Unlimited Calling. But now BSNL is taking stride and launching such offer that will definitely change the way data game is being played in India.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has today launched Chauka 444 Plan offering 4 GB data per day. Yes, you read it right, its 4 GB data daily, 1 GB more than its Triple Ace 333 Plan and 2 GB more data daily than its Nehle Pe Delha Plan.

The BSNL Chauka 444 Plan comes with validity of 90 days and takes the competition to the next level now. We will have to see how Jio and other operator’s respond to this offer from BSNL. This BSNL 444 STV would be available from 17th June, 2017.

Along with this, BSNL has revised its Triple Ace 333 Plan, the validity has now been reduced from 90 days to 60 days.

BSNL Triple Ace Revised-2In other news, BSNL revised its Plan 149 a couple of days ago by increasing the data from 500 MB to 1GB. Just to remind you, BSNL Plan 149 offers Unlimited BSNL to BSNL Calls. You can know the exact price in your circle on this page.

BSNL 444 Chauka Plan – BSNL 444 Data Offer

Plan NameBSNL 444 Chauka Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 444 (may differ fro circle to circle)
Call BenefitsNo Call Benefits
Data Benefits4GB 3G data per day (daily)
Validity90 days from date of recharge
Available from17th June, 2017

How to get BSNL 444 Chauka Recharge?

  • Visit BSNL Online Recharge Portal
  • Enter your BSNL Mobile Number, Confirm your BSNL Mobile Number and Select your BSNL Mobile Circle
  • Enter your E-Mail ID (you will get transaction confirmation on this email id)
  • Enter the Code Shown to proceed and click on Submit. You can also click Yes on would you Like to remember above information? for faster processing next time
  • On next page, Click on STV among Top UP, STV & Plan and then Select Data Voucher among Data, Voice, ISD, SMS and Other Voucher
  • Scroll Down till you find Chauka_444, select the Plan and click on Proceed button (small button on right side, above all plans)
  • Select your mode of Payment – Credit Card, Debit Card, Online Banking, IMPS, Cash Card etc and then select the Payment Gateway – Prefer Bill Desk and Click on “Continue for Payment”
  • Enter your Credentials, confirm your transaction via OTP and you will be redirected to Confirmation Page (Do not REFRESH while waiting)
