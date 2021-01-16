Samsung S21 will be launched with a 5G network

Samsung ready to launch its new smartphone, Samsung S21. The smartphone was announced on January 14 and is expected to launch on January 29.

Samsung S21 Specifications

Samsung S21 has a 6.2” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses Victus on its front, Plastic back and the frame is aluminum build.

Samsung S21 is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Octa-Core (1 x 2.9GHz Cortex-X1 & 3 x 2.80GHz Cortex-A78 & 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali=G78 MP4 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung S21 will be available in a single RAM & two storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung S21 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung S21 comes with a triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/2.0 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. At last, It has a 12MP wide-angle camera with 1.8µm pixels with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, it has a 10MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung S21 Miscellaneous Features

Samsung S21 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 25W & 15W Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging & 4.5W Reverse wireless charging with Power Delivery 3.0 USB 3.2 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network

Samsung S21 Price & Availability

Samsung S21 will be available in four different colors, Phantom White, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet. Coming to the price, Samsung S21 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.72,099).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating

loading...



