Oppo Reno5 Pro launched with a 5G network

Oppo launches its new low budget smartphone, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. The smartphone was announced on December 10 and it was launch on January 05.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 6.55” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 7nm MediaaTek Dimensity 10000+ Octa-Core (4 x 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 & 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ColorsOS11.1.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will be available in two RAM & storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no microSD slot available on the phone.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Miscellaneous Features

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 4350mAh non-removable battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging with USB 3.1 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & it has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Price & Availability

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will be available in four different colors, Starry Night, Aurora Blue, Star Wish Red & Moonlight Black. Coming to the price, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.36,449).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

