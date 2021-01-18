Samsung S21 Ultra will be expected to launch with a 108MP Camera

Samsung ready to launch its new smartphone, Samsung S21 Ultra. The smartphone was announced on January 14 and is expected to launch on January 29.

Samsung S21 Ultra Specifications

Samsung S21 Ultra has a 6.8” FHD+ display (1440 x 320000 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses Victus on its front back and the frame is aluminum build.

Samsung S21 Ultra is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Octa-Core (1 x 2.9GHz Cortex-X1 & 3 x 2.80GHz Cortex-A78 & 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali=G78 MP14 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung S21 Ultra will be available in two different RAM & three storage variants, 12 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 16 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung S21 Ultra Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung S21 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 10MP telephoto 1.22µm pixels with an f/4.9 aperture. At last, It has a 10MP periscope telephoto camera with 1.22µm pixels with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 40MP punch-hole front camera with 0.7µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture with AutoFocus.

Samsung S21 Ultra Miscellaneous Features

Samsung S21 Ultra has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 25W & 15W Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging & 4.5W Reverse wireless charging with Power Delivery 3.0 USB 3.2 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2 & it has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Samsung S21 Ultra Price & Availability

Samsung S21 Ultra will be available in five different colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy & Phantom Brown. Coming to the price, Samsung S21 Ultra is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.105,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

