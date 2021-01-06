Vivo Y20A Launched in India

Vivo is ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Vivo Y20A. The smartphone was announced on December, 30 and it was launch on January 02.

Vivo Y20A Specifications

Vivo Y20A has a 6.51” FHD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Vivo Y20A is powered by 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core (4 x 1.95GHz Kryo 560 Gold & 4 x 1.45GHz Kryo 560 Silver) with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch 11.

Vivo Y20A will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Vivo Y20A Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo Y20A comes with a triple-camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y20A Miscellaneous Features

Vivo Y20A has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y20A Price & Availability

Vivo Y20A will be available in two different colors, Blue & White. Coming to the price, Vivo Y20A is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.11,099).

