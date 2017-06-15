Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just yesterday revised its Plan 149 as it is famously known as. However the price of the Plan circle differs and it ranges from Rs. 99 to Rs. 148. Even the denominations advertised such as 149 is not available in any allotted circles and there is the price difference is almost 10 circles.

BSNL has revised its Plan 149 to offer more data but the validity of the pack was reduced from 28 day to 26 days. BSNL Plan 149 now offers Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls along with 1GB data for 26 days. Also BSNL revised its Plan 339, you can read full details here.

BSNL 149 Plan – BSNL to BSNL Unlimited Calling Plan 2017

Circle Price of the STV Validity (from 14th June) Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 139 26 days Assam 101 26 days Bihar & Jharkhand 101 26 days Gujarat 99 26 days Haryana 139 26 days Himachal Pradesh 148 26 days Jammu & Kashmir 139 26 days Karnataka 139 26 days Kolkatta 101 26 days Kerala 146 26 days Maharashtra 99 26 days Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 99 26 days North East India 139 26 days Orissa 139 26 days Punjab 139 26 days Rajasthan 102 26 days Chennai 139 26 days Tamil Nadu 139 26 days UP East 119 26 days UP West 119 26 days West Bengal 101 26 days

You can recharge this Plan Online on BSNL Website or MyBSNL App.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings



