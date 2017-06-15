Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just yesterday revised its Plan 149 as it is famously known as. However the price of the Plan circle differs and it ranges from Rs. 99 to Rs. 148. Even the denominations advertised such as 149 is not available in any allotted circles and there is the price difference is almost 10 circles.
BSNL has revised its Plan 149 to offer more data but the validity of the pack was reduced from 28 day to 26 days. BSNL Plan 149 now offers Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls along with 1GB data for 26 days. Also BSNL revised its Plan 339, you can read full details here.
BSNL 149 Plan – BSNL to BSNL Unlimited Calling Plan 2017
|Circle
|Price of the STV
|Validity (from 14th June)
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|139
|26 days
|Assam
|101
|26 days
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|101
|26 days
|Gujarat
|99
|26 days
|Haryana
|139
|26 days
|Himachal Pradesh
|148
|26 days
|Jammu & Kashmir
|139
|26 days
|Karnataka
|139
|26 days
|Kolkatta
|101
|26 days
|Kerala
|146
|26 days
|Maharashtra
|99
|26 days
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|99
|26 days
|North East India
|139
|26 days
|Orissa
|139
|26 days
|Punjab
|139
|26 days
|Rajasthan
|102
|26 days
|Chennai
|139
|26 days
|Tamil Nadu
|139
|26 days
|UP East
|119
|26 days
|UP West
|119
|26 days
|West Bengal
|101
|26 days
You can recharge this Plan Online on BSNL Website or MyBSNL App.
