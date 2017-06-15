BSNL 149 Plan – BSNL to BSNL Unlimited Calling Plan 2017

Unlimited Plans

BSNL Plan 149 [Circle Wise Details]

BSNL 149 Plan - BSNL to BSNL Unlimited Calling Plan 2017Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just yesterday revised its Plan 149 as it is famously known as. However the price of the Plan circle differs and it ranges from Rs. 99 to Rs. 148. Even the denominations advertised such as 149 is not available in any allotted circles and there is the price difference is almost 10 circles.

BSNL has revised its Plan 149 to offer more data but the validity of the pack was reduced from 28 day to 26 days. BSNL Plan 149 now offers Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls along with 1GB data for 26 days. Also BSNL revised its Plan 339, you can read full details here.

CirclePrice of the STV Validity (from 14th June)
Andhra Pradesh & Telengana139 26 days 
Assam101 26 days 
Bihar & Jharkhand101 26 days 
Gujarat99 26 days 
Haryana139 26 days 
Himachal Pradesh148 26 days 
Jammu & Kashmir139 26 days 
Karnataka139 26 days 
Kolkatta101 26 days 
Kerala146 26 days 
Maharashtra99 26 days 
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh99 26 days 
North East India139 26 days 
Orissa139 26 days 
Punjab139 26 days 
Rajasthan102 26 days 
Chennai139 26 days 
Tamil Nadu139 26 days 
UP East119 26 days 
UP West119 26 days 
West Bengal101 26 days 

You can recharge this Plan Online on BSNL Website or MyBSNL App.

