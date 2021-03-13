Motorola Moto G10 will be launched with a Quad Camera Setup

Motorola ready to launch its new smartphone, Motorola Moto G10. The smartphone was announced on February 16 and is expected to launch in March 2021.

Motorola Moto G10 Specifications

Motorola Moto G10 has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Glass on its front & back and the frame is Plastic build.

Motorola Moto G10 is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-Core (4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 240 & 4 x 1.6GHz Kryo 240) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11.

Motorola Moto G10 will be available in a single RAM & two different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is a shared SIM slot microSD available on the phone.

Motorola Moto G10 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Motorola Moto G10 comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, It has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola Moto G10 Miscellaneous Features

Motorola Moto G10 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor available on the phone.

Motorola Moto G10 Price & Availability

Motorola Moto G10 will be available in two different colors, Aurora Grey, Iridescent Pearl. Coming to the price, Motorola Moto G10 is likely to cost around €150 (approximately Rs.12,749).

