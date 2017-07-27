Vodafone 399 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Vodafone 399 Plan, Validity of Vodafone 399 Plan 84 days & Offers of Vodafone 399 Plan 84 GB data

After Idea & Airtel, Vodafone India has started offering its existing customers Unlimited Local & STD calls with Unlimited Data (1GB data per day) for 84 days. Just like Airtel 399 Plan, Idea 399 Plan & Jio 399 Plan, Vodafone too has started rolling the Unlimited Plan for its customers.

Since it is Users Specific Special Recharge Offers, every Vodafone existing customer would get different price and the same can be checked via MyVodafone App or Vodafone 121 Prepaid Offers portal at this link.

Vodafone 399 Plan – 84 Days, 84 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda 399 Plan

Plan Name Vodafone 399 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 399 (vary from circle to circle) Calls Benefits Unlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP) Data Benefits 1 GB data/day Validity 84 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Available for existing customers only as Special Recharge/Offer Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming Condition 3 Price varies from Rs. 395 to Rs. 401 (depending upon the circle)

Vodafone 399 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Under this Vodafone 399 Plan for existing customers, Outgoing Calls in Roaming would be charged at Standard Roaming Tariff and only Incoming Calls would be Free. Also you can use Data Balance (1 GB per day) in Roaming for Free.

Also this plans comes with a Fair Usage Policy for calls as follows : 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days



Vodafone 399 Plan – How to activate?

First of all you need to Dial *121# from Vodafone number to confirm the exact price for your Special Offer and then you can proceed and recharge via modes as mentioned below:

MyVodafone App on MyVodafone App – You can installon this link and install it. After installation, you can recharge your Vodafone number with your special offers.

Vodafone Website – You can visit this link to know the exact denomination of recharge for your number and recharge.

Offline Retailer – Once you have confirmed the amount required for recharge by dialing *121#, you can proceed to ay offline retail shop for the recharge.

Vodafone 399 Plan – Alternatives?

Vodafone customers, you can surely go for this plan. Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days and you are not an existingyou can surely go for this plan.

Idea 399 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 399 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days to its existing customers. too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 399 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days to its existing customers.

Airtel 399 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where all Local & STD Calls are Unlimited Free with 1 GB data for 84 days to its existing customers. too is offering similar Plan where all Local & STD Calls are Unlimited Free with 1 GB data for 84 days to its existing customers.

Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day. also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings



