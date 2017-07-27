Unlimited Plans

Exclusive : Vodafone starts offering 84 Days Unlimited Plans for existing customers

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Vodafone 399 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Vodafone 399 Plan, Validity of Vodafone 399 Plan 84 days & Offers of Vodafone 399 Plan 84 GB data

Vodafone 399 Plan Existing Customers

After Idea & Airtel, Vodafone India has started offering its existing customers Unlimited Local & STD calls with Unlimited Data (1GB data per day) for 84 days. Just like Airtel 399 Plan, Idea 399 Plan & Jio 399 Plan, Vodafone too has started rolling the Unlimited Plan for its customers.

Since it is Users Specific Special Recharge Offers, every Vodafone existing customer would get different price and the same can be checked via MyVodafone App or Vodafone 121 Prepaid Offers portal at this link.

Vodafone 399 Plan – 84 Days, 84 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda 399 Plan

Plan NameVodafone 399 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 399 (vary from circle to circle)
Calls BenefitsUnlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP)
Data Benefits1 GB data/day
Validity84 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Condition 1Available for existing customers only as Special Recharge/Offer
Condition 2Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming
Condition 3Price varies from Rs. 395 to Rs. 401 (depending upon the circle)

Vodafone 399 Plan – Terms & Conditions

  • Under this Vodafone 399 Plan for existing customers, Outgoing Calls in Roaming would be charged at Standard Roaming Tariff and only Incoming Calls would be Free. Also you can use Data Balance (1 GB per day) in Roaming for Free.
  • Also this plans comes with a Fair Usage Policy for calls as follows : 
    • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
    • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
    • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Vodafone 399 Plan – How to activate?

First of all you need to Dial *121# from Vodafone number to confirm the exact price for your Special Offer and then you can proceed and recharge via modes as mentioned below:

  • MyVodafone App – You can install MyVodafone App on this link and install it. After installation, you can recharge your Vodafone number with your special offers.
  • Vodafone Website – You can visit this link to know the exact denomination of recharge for your number and recharge.
  • Offline Retailer – Once you have confirmed the amount required for recharge by dialing *121#, you can proceed to ay offline retail shop for the recharge.

Vodafone 401 PlanVodafone 399 Plan – Alternatives?

  • Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days and you are not an existing Vodafone customers, you can surely go for this plan.
  • Idea 399 PlanIdea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 399 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days to its existing customers.
  • Airtel 399 PlanAirtel too is offering similar Plan where all Local & STD Calls are Unlimited Free with 1 GB data for 84 days to its existing customers.
  • Jio 399 PlanReliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.
GD Star Rating
loading...
Exclusive : Vodafone starts offering 84 Days Unlimited Plans for existing customers, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Exclusive : Vodafone launches 449 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data daily for 84 days
  2. Vodafone offering 56 Days Unlimited Packs to its customers
  3. Idea now offering Unlimited Calling & Data for existing customers
  4. Know what Idea is offering in Rs. 347 for existing & new customers
  5. Vodafone now offering Unlimited Plans starting at Rs. 244
  6. Idea & Airtel starts offering Unlimited Data & Calls for Rs. 399
  7. Airtel offering 70 days of Unlimited Fun with in Rs. 244
  8. Idea starts offering up to 5GB daily data, Unlimited Packs updated in Punjab circle
  9. Idea 84 Days Plan – 84 Days, 84 GB & Unlimited Calls
  10. BSNL is offering Truly Unlimited Data for 3 days but only for Triple Ace customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *