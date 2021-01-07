Samsung M02s Low Budget Smartphone Expected to Launch in January

Samsung launches its new low budget smartphone, Samsung M02s. The smartphone was announced on January 07 and it is expected to launch in January.

Samsung M02s Specifications

Samsung M02s has a 6.5” FHD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Samsung M02s is powered by 1nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core ( 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung M02s will be available in two RAM & storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung M02s Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung M02s comes with a triple-camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP punch-hole front camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Samsung M02s Miscellaneous Features

Samsung M02s has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network.

Samsung M02s Price & Availability

Samsung M02s will be available in three different colors, Blue, Red & Black. Coming to the price, Samsung M02s is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.8,499).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

