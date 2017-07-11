In case you have are planning to buy any Micromax smartphone even the recently launched Yureka Black, you can go ahead and take up a Reliance Jio SIM as well, Reliance Jio will reward you with up to 50 GB Extra Data till 31st March, 2018.
Micromax Jio Extra Data Offer – Complete Details
Reliance Jio has launched similar Extra Data Offers for Xiaomi, Celkon & Asus and now it was Micromax’s turn. Every Micromax smartphone purchase is eligible for Extra Device if his/her device falls under any of the 2 pools defined by Reliance Jio.
Just to remind you, this morning only Reliance has revised its Prepaid Plans. It now offers Unlimited Calling & Daily 1 GB data for less than Rs. 150 with its Jio 399 Plan.
Under 1st pool, Micromax Dual 5 customers are eligible for up to 10 GB Extra Data for each recharge of Rs. 309 and above.
And under 2nd pool, Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Bolt Selfie, Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4, Vdeo 5, Bharat 2, Unite 4 Plus, Sliver 5, Dual 4, Canvas 5 Lite, Spark Vdeo, Evok Power, Yureka S, Yunicorn, Yureka Black, Canvas Tab P702, Canvas Tab P802, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie 2, Selfie 3, C1 Canvas 1, Yunique 2, Yunique 3 & Evok Note users are eligible for 5 GB Extra Data with every recharge of Rs. 309 or above.
Micromax Jio Extra Data Offer – Eligible Device
- Micromax Dual 5 (Only this device get up to 50 GB data)
- Vdeo 1
- Vdeo 2
- Bolt Selfie
- Vdeo 3
- Vdeo 4
- Vdeo 5
- Bharat 2
- Unite 4 Plus
- Sliver 5
- Dual 4
- Canvas 5 Lite
- Spark Vdeo
- Evok Power
- Yureka S
- Yunicorn
- Yureka Black
- Canvas Tab P702
- Canvas Tab P802
- Selfie 2 Note
- Selfie 2
- Selfie 3
- C1 Canvas 1
- Yunique 2
- Yunique 3
- Evok Note
Micromax Jio Extra Data Offer – Offer Period
The offer is available only for customers buying the above mentioned smartphones or activating the Jio services on these devices for the first time on or after 30th June, 2017 till 31st March, 2018
Once you do a recharge of Rs. 309 or above, the additional Data Voucher would be credited to the account of eligible subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge and you can then avail the Extra Data as under.
Also a user can avail this benefit only up to 5 recharges and there after no such Extra Data will be offered.
We recommend reading full Terms & Conditions on this page before making any buying decision.
