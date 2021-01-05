Vivo Y20 is expected to launch in January 2021

Vivo is ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Vivo Y20. The smartphone was announced on December, 30 and will be launch in Mid January. is ready to launch its new latest smartphone,The smartphone was announced onand will be launch in Mid

Vivo Y20 Specifications

Vivo Y20 has a 6.51” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Vivo Y20 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core (4 x 2.35GHz Cortex-A53 & 4 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch 11.

Vivo Y20 will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Vivo Y20 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo Y20 comes with a triple-camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y20 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo Y20 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y20 Price & Availability

Vivo Y20 will be available in two different colors, Nebula Blue & Dawn White. Coming to the price, Vivo Y20 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.10,199).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

