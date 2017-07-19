Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Broadband Plan offering Unlimited 2 Mbps speed without any Fair Usage Policy for Rs 599. The new Broadband 599 Plan is now available for all & can be subscribed.

Talking in detail about the new BSNL Unlimited 2 Mbps 599 Plan, BSNL is offering Unlimited Broadband Data without any Fair Usage Policy & speeds up to 2 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs. 599 (GST Extra).

The BSNL Unlimited 2 Mbps 599 Plan is available/will be available in all telecom circles across India. If are fond of BSNL Broadband, you can also make Annual Payment of Rs 6589 and enjoy Unlimited 2 Mbps Broadband for 1 Year. Also there are options to pay for 2 & 3 years as well.

Apart from Unlimited 2 Mbps Data, BSNL customers can also make Unlimited Free Calls between 9 PM to 7 AM daily to any network and on all Sundays to any network in India.

Plan Name BBG Combo UL 599 Bandwidth (Download Speed) Upto 2 Mbps Flat Applicability All users in all the circles Monthly Charges (Rs) 599 1 Year Annual Payment Option (Rs) [11 x Monthly Rental] 6589 2 Year Annual Payment Option (Rs) [21 x Monthly Rental] 12579 3 Years Annual Payment Option (Rs) [30 x Monthly Rental] 17970 Data Fair Usage Policy Unlimited Additional Data Charges after FUP NA Free E-mail IDs/Space (Per E-mail ID) 1/1GB Static IP Address (On written Request) NA Security Deposit 1 Month Rental Minimum Hire Period Min 1 Month Telephone fixed monthly charges in Rs Nil Free Calls Unlimited Free Calls between 9 PM to 7 AM to any network & on all Sundays (during anytime) to any network MCU Charges/ pulse in Rs. (to BSNL n/w after Free Calls) 1 MCU Charges/ pulse in Rs. (to Other Network) 1.2

Just to remind you, BSNL had extended its Promotional Period for BSNL Experience 249 Broadband Plan offering 2 Mbps till 1GB and 1 Mbps till infinity for 1 year. You can subscribe to this plan till 30th September, 2017 only.

Similarly BSNL Experience 49 Landline Plan can also be subscribed till 30th September, 2017. You can read more about both these plan on this page.

You can visit this link to book BSNL 599 Unlimited Broadband Plan.

