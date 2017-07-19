Broadband

BSNL introduces 2Mbps Unlimited Broadband Plan without any FUP for Rs. 599

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

BSNL 599 Unlimited Broadband Plan 2 Mbps July 2017Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Broadband Plan offering Unlimited 2 Mbps speed without any Fair Usage Policy for Rs 599. The new Broadband 599 Plan is now available for all & can be subscribed.

Talking in detail about the new BSNL Unlimited 2 Mbps 599 Plan, BSNL is offering Unlimited Broadband Data without any Fair Usage Policy & speeds up to 2 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs. 599 (GST Extra).

The BSNL Unlimited 2 Mbps 599 Plan is available/will be available in all telecom circles across India. If are fond of BSNL Broadband, you can also make Annual Payment of Rs 6589 and enjoy Unlimited 2 Mbps Broadband for 1 Year. Also there are options to pay for 2 & 3 years as well.

Apart from Unlimited 2 Mbps Data, BSNL customers can also make Unlimited Free Calls between 9 PM to 7 AM daily to any network and on all Sundays to any network in India.

BSNL 599 Unlimited 2 Mbps Plan July 2017 – Unlimited 2 Mbps Broadband Data for Rs. 599

Plan NameBBG Combo UL 599
Bandwidth (Download Speed)Upto 2 Mbps Flat
ApplicabilityAll users in all the circles
Monthly Charges (Rs)599
1 Year Annual Payment Option (Rs) [11 x Monthly Rental]6589
2 Year Annual Payment Option (Rs) [21 x Monthly Rental]12579
3 Years Annual Payment Option (Rs) [30 x Monthly Rental]17970
Data Fair Usage PolicyUnlimited
Additional Data Charges after FUPNA
Free E-mail IDs/Space (Per E-mail ID)1/1GB
Static IP Address (On written Request)NA
Security Deposit1 Month Rental
Minimum Hire PeriodMin 1 Month
Telephone fixed monthly charges in RsNil
Free CallsUnlimited Free Calls between 9 PM to 7 AM to any network & on all Sundays (during anytime) to any network
MCU Charges/ pulse in Rs. (to BSNL n/w after Free Calls)1
MCU Charges/ pulse in Rs. (to Other Network)1.2

Just to remind you, BSNL had extended its Promotional Period for BSNL Experience 249 Broadband Plan offering 2 Mbps till 1GB and 1 Mbps till infinity for 1 year. You can subscribe to this plan till 30th September, 2017 only.

Similarly BSNL Experience 49 Landline Plan can also be subscribed till 30th September, 2017. You can read more about both these plan on this page.

You can visit this link to book BSNL 599 Unlimited Broadband Plan.

GD Star Rating
loading...
BSNL introduces 2Mbps Unlimited Broadband Plan without any FUP for Rs. 599, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Exclusive : BSNL extends Experience Unlimited BB249 & Experience LL49 till 30th Sep, 2017
  2. Connect Broadband revises its Broadband Plans, increases FUP Data
  3. Weekly Round Up – JioPhone, Jio 153 Plan, BSNL 599 Plan and much more
  4. BSNL introduces Promotional FTTH Broadband Plans in Maharashtra
  5. BSNL launches Promotional Unlimited Fibre to Home Broadband Plans for Bhuj
  6. BSNL introduces 8 Mbps Promotional Broadband Plans for Chandigarh
  7. Airtel Broadband announces Broadband Bonus Data Online Offer
  8. MTNL upgrades all its Unlimited Broadband Plans to 8 Mbps effective today
  9. BSNL introduces Promotional PRATIBHA Plan for 90 days
  10. Now is the Best Time to Book BSNL Broadband Connection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *