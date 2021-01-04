Mi

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 5G network

Xiaomi is ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. The smartphone will be launch on January, 05 at 12:00 PM IST.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is plastic build.

Mi 10i 5G is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Octa-Core (2 x 2.2GHz Kryo 570 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 570 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be available in a two different RAM & single storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera. 

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has a 4820mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Price & Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be available in three different colors, Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black & Pacific Sunrise. Coming to the price, because of different specifications prices are also different.

6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 21,999 & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 23,999.

To watch the launch event live click here

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 5G network
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G expected to launch on December 1st
  3. Realme Q2 & Q2 Pro launched with a 5G network
  4. Xiaomi is ready to launch Mi Mix Alpha with a 108MP camera
  5. Xiaomi expected to launch Poco M3 with a 6000mAh battery
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Launched with 6000mAh Battery
  7. Mi 10T Lite comes with a Quad-Camera setup
  8. Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro expected to launch on October, 15
  9. Redmi 9 low-budget smartphone launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *