Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 5G network

Xiaomi is ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. The smartphone will be launch on January, 05 at 12:00 PM IST.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is plastic build.

Mi 10i 5G is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Octa-Core (2 x 2.2GHz Kryo 570 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 570 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be available in a two different RAM & single storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has a 4820mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Price & Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be available in three different colors, Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black & Pacific Sunrise. Coming to the price, because of different specifications prices are also different.

6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 21,999 & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 23,999.

