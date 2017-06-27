Exclusive : BSNL extends Experience Unlimited BB249 & Experience LL49 till 30th Sep, 2017

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to extend the Promotional Experience Broadband and Landline Plans for a period of 3 months. Both the Experience Unlimited BB 249 and Experience LL49 Plans are due to expire on 30th June, 2017.

Both the Experience Unlimited BB 249 and Experience LL49 Plans are now further extended for 3 months starting 01st July, 2017 and would now be available till 30th September, 2017.

Just to remind you, BSNL Experience Unlimited BB 249 is available across India except J&K and Andaman & Nicobar. Under the Experience Unlimited BB 249, BSNL is giving an One Time Opportunity for prospective (new) customers to opt for BSNL Broadband connection and experience BSNL Broadband at minimal cost.

BSNL Experience Unlimited BB 249 comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 249 (+Service Tax/GST) and offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps till 1 GB and up to 1 Mbps beyond 1GB. The monthly rental of Rs. 249 is for initial 12 6 months and after 12 6 months (from 13th month) the plan shall be converted to ‘BBG Combo ULD 499′ plan.

Similarly, Experience LL49 is an attempt by BSNL to attract more customer to Landline service by initially offering minimal rental and thereby moving them to a regular plan. The BSNL Experience LL49 comes for a monthly rental of Rs. 49 (+Service Tax/GST) and offers Free Night Calling to any network, Local & STD Calls between 9 PM to 7 AM and Unlimited Free calling from BSNL landline to any network’s mobile & landline on all Sundays.

During day time, the call charges are Rs. 1 per pulse on BSNL network and Rs. 1.20 on other network. The Experience LL49 Plan shall also be converted to General Landline Plan post 12 6 months.

You can read more about BSNL BB 249 Plan on this page and about BSNL LL49 Plan on this page.

