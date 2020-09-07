Airtel Unlimited Broadband Plans 2020, Airtel Unlimited Broadband Plans Benefits Following the footsteps of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel too has revamped its Broadband Plans across the country. Airtel now offers Unlimited Broadband starting at Rs. 499 per month.

Not only Unlimited Data, if you get an Airtel Broadband connection, you will also get Unlimited Calling, Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs. 3999 and access to popular OTT Apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Airtel Unlimited Broadband 499 Plan

The cheapest among the new Broadband plans introduced by Airtel comes for Rs. 499 (GST Extra) and offers 40 Mbps Unlimited Data, Unlimited Calls and access to 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios on the Airtel Xstream android box.

Apart from Rs. 499 plan, Airtel offers Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499 and Rs. 3999 Broadband Plans offerings Unlimited Data & Calls with speeds up to 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 1 Gbps respectively.

Under Rs. 799 plan, the access to OTT apps is similar to Rs. 499 plan but rest of the plans comes with access of from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios & Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Airtel Unlimited Broadband Plans 2020

Unlimited Broadband Plans Benefits Airtel Rs. 499 Unlimited Broadband Plan 40 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling across India

Airtel Xstream Android TV Box

7 OTT apps and 5 Studios Airtel Rs. 799 Unlimited Broadband Plan 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling across India

Airtel Xstream Android TV Box

7 OTT apps and 5 Studios Airtel Rs. 999 Unlimited Broadband Plan 200 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling across India

Airtel Xstream Android TV Box

7 OTT apps and 5 Studios

Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5. Airtel Rs. 1499 Unlimited Broadband Plan 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling across India

Airtel Xstream Android TV Box

7 OTT apps and 5 Studios

Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5. Airtel Rs. 3999 Unlimited Broadband Plan 1 Gbps unlimited data with unlimited calling across India

Airtel Xstream Android TV Box

7 OTT apps and 5 Studios

Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5.

The above mentioned Unlimited Broadband plans are available starting 7th September, 2020. Existing customers are also upgraded to the these plans gradually.

Please note to avail the Airtel Xstream Box, you need to pay Rs. 1500 as security deposit for the device. Just to remind you, Jio also wants a similar security deposit to avail its 30 Days No Questions Asked Trial Offer.

