Now is the Best Time to Book BSNL Broadband Connection

If you are planing to get BSNL Broadband Connection for your home or office, now is the best time to do. Yes, you read it right, now is the best time to get it done as BSNL is offering 1 month rental waived off, installation waived of and offering cashback on modem cost as well. Continue reading to know how you can avail all these offers.

How to get BSNL Broadband connection with 1 Month Rental Free?

Earlier this month BSNL introduced a Social Media Offer where by customers booking for new connection on Facebook or Twitter would get 1 month rental waived off as the part of the offer.

All you need to do is to visit the BSNL Facebook page here or BSNL Twitter page here. Once you land on the facebook page, you will find Book Now button on the right below the Image, you need to click on it and fill all the necessary details.

On BSNL Twitter page, BSNL has pinned it tweet showing the same offer with the link and you can visit the same link and avail the offer.

BSNL Waived Off Installation Charges for Landline, Broadband & FTTH Connections

BSNL has waived of the Installation charges on any new connection booked for Landline, Broadband or FTTH service. This too was announced on by BSNL earlier this week. And this offer will run for a year now, BSNL has waived Installation Charges on the above mentioned services for 1 year.

BSNL Cashback on Modem Offers

BSNL also announced Social Media that it will offer 100% Cash back on Modem cost and the modem will have 5 year warranty and as already told, there would be no Installation Charges for the same.

But this offer is available only on Plan with Monthly Rental of Rs. 675 or above & for those who purchase the WiFi Modem from BSNL only (Rs. 1500). The cash back of Rs 50 per month for maximum 30 months or till broadband connection remains active, whichever is earlier, would be given. This cash back offer is valid for 6 months only.

BSNL Experience Broadband 249 Plan

We had already told you and once again we are just reminding that BSNL is offering an Experience Plan at monthly rental of Rs. 249 (GST Extra) which offers 1 GB data and thereafter 1 Mbps for a billing cycle. You can also subscribe to this plan if you do first want to test BSNL Broadband in your area. Read more here.

BSNL Experience Landline 49 Plan

Just like BSNL 249 Plan, BSNL is also offering Experience Landline Plan with monthly rental of Rs. 49 (GST Extra). Since it is just a Landline Plan, you will not get any data but you can Unlimited Calls to any network in India during night hours. Read more here.

BSNL Unlimited 599 2 Mbps Plan

BSNL has earlier this week introduced a new Broadband Plan offer 2 Mbps Unlimited Data for a monthly cycle. The Rental of the Plan is Rs. 599 (GST Extra) and there is no Data FUP which means you can use Unlimited Data with 2 Mbps speed till infinity.

Also you can make Unlimited Local & STD Calls to any network during night hour as well. You can read more at this page.

To sum it up, Visit BSNL Facebook Page or Twitter Page, Book a new Connection by “Book Now” button and you can avail Free Installation, 100% cashback on modem as well.

