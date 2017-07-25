Unlimited Plans

Know what Idea is offering in Rs. 347 for existing & new customers

Idea 347 PlanIdea 347 Plan Details for Prepaid customers, Recharge/Activate Idea 347 Plan, Validity of Idea 347 Plan (28 days) & Offers of Idea 347 Plan (28 GB data)

Idea Cellular has in competition to Reliance Jio launched Idea 347 Plan for its customers offering Unlimited Data & Calls for 28 days. In some circles the Idea 347 Plan is available as First Recharge Coupon (FRC) and in some circle it is available as normal recharge.

Existing Idea Customers can dial *121# or install MyIdea App to check their Best Offer which might offer more data and calls in same price. 

Idea 347 Plan – 28 days, 28 GB, Unlimited Calls by Idea 347 Plan

Plan NameIdea 347 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 347
Calls Benefits 1Unlimited Local & STD calls with FUP
Data Benefits1 GB data/day
Validity28 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Condition 1Available only as Special Recharge/Offer or FRC
Condition 2Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Idea 347 Plan – Circle Wise Details

CirclePriceValidityCustomer Type
DelhiRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
GujaratRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
KeralaRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
Madhya Pradesh & ChhattisgarhRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
RajasthanRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
UP EastRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
UP WestRs. 34728 daysExisting Idea Customers
Bihar & JhakhandRs. 34728 daysNew Idea Customers
MumbaiRs. 34728 daysNew Idea Customers
PunjabRs. 34728 daysNew Idea Customers
Tamil NaduRs. 34728 daysNew Idea Customers

Idea 347 Plan – For Existing Customers

For existing Idea Customers in Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, UP East & UP West, Idea is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls for 28 days with 28 GB data (1GB per day).

Idea 347 Plan is available in these circle as Special Tariff Voucher and can be recharged via MyIdea App, Idea Website, any Online Recharge Platform like PayTM etc and Offline Retailer as well. Also you can dial *121# to check whether the same can be recharged with existing balance.

Idea 347 Plan – For New Customers

Idea 347 Plan is available as First Recharge Coupon or FRC in Bihar & Jharkhand, Mumbai, Punjab & Tamil Nadu and offers similar benefits as already discussed above. Since it is a FRC it cannot be recharged online.

Idea 347 Plan – Terms & Conditions

  • Under this plan, Free Calling is not available in Roaming, Outgoing Calls during Roaming are chargeable.
  • Also there is a Fair Usage Applicable for Calls as below:
    • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
    • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
    • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Idea 347 Plan – Alternatives?

  • Airtel 399 PlanAirtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 84 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 84 days. 
  • Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day. 
  • Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
  • Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
