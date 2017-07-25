Idea 347 Plan Details for Prepaid customers, Recharge/Activate Idea 347 Plan, Validity of Idea 347 Plan (28 days) & Offers of Idea 347 Plan (28 GB data)

Idea Cellular has in competition to Reliance Jio launched Idea 347 Plan for its customers offering Unlimited Data & Calls for 28 days. In some circles the Idea 347 Plan is available as First Recharge Coupon (FRC) and in some circle it is available as normal recharge.

Existing Idea Customers can dial *121# or install MyIdea App to check their Best Offer which might offer more data and calls in same price.

Idea 347 Plan – 28 days, 28 GB, Unlimited Calls by Idea 347 Plan

Plan Name Idea 347 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 347 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited Local & STD calls with FUP Data Benefits 1 GB data/day Validity 28 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Available only as Special Recharge/Offer or FRC Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Idea 347 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Circle Price Validity Customer Type Delhi Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers Gujarat Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers Kerala Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers Rajasthan Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers UP East Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers UP West Rs. 347 28 days Existing Idea Customers Bihar & Jhakhand Rs. 347 28 days New Idea Customers Mumbai Rs. 347 28 days New Idea Customers Punjab Rs. 347 28 days New Idea Customers Tamil Nadu Rs. 347 28 days New Idea Customers

Idea 347 Plan – For Existing Customers

For existing Idea Customers in Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, UP East & UP West, Idea is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls for 28 days with 28 GB data (1GB per day).

Idea 347 Plan is available in these circle as Special Tariff Voucher and can be recharged via MyIdea App, Idea Website, any Online Recharge Platform like PayTM etc and Offline Retailer as well. Also you can dial *121# to check whether the same can be recharged with existing balance.

Idea 347 Plan – For New Customers

Idea 347 Plan is available as First Recharge Coupon or FRC in Bihar & Jharkhand, Mumbai, Punjab & Tamil Nadu and offers similar benefits as already discussed above. Since it is a FRC it cannot be recharged online.

Idea 347 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Under this plan, Free Calling is not available in Roaming, Outgoing Calls during Roaming are chargeable.

Also there is a Fair Usage Applicable for Calls as below: 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days



Idea 347 Plan – Alternatives?

Airtel 399 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 84 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 84 days.

Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.

this page. Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on

Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.

