If you a Mi handset users in India, you can not get up to 30 GB additional 4G data fro Jio. Reliance Jio has partnered with Xiaomi India and is offering extra data from 16th June, 2017 and March 31st, 2018.

The Extra Data Offer is available to Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 3, Mi 5, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 handset users. All new users activating the service for the first time after 16th June are entitled for the Extra Offer.

If you a Mi handset user and started using Jio before 16th June, you would not be eligible for extra data.

Now coming to the offer, the Extra Data is available in the form of 5 GB data voucher for every recharge of Rs. 309 or above. In other words, every time you recharge with Rs. 309 voucher, you would be entitled for an additional voucher offering 5 GB data. You can activate the additional data voucher by downloading the MyJio Application on your device and follow the steps specified below :

Open My Jio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge-> Successful Recharge Notification

Thereafter, the Additional Data Voucher shall reflect under the My Plans section. This Extra Data can be available for a maximum of 6 times during the offer period.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



