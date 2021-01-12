Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched with a 55W Fast Charger

Xiaomi launches its new smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 11. The smartphone was announced on December 28 and it was launch on January 01.
Xiaomi MI 11 Specifications
Xiaomi MI 11 has a 6.81” FHD+ display (1440 x 3200 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back or eco leatherback, and the frame is aluminum build.
Xiaomi MI 11 is powered by 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core (4 x 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 & 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.5.
Xiaomi MI 11 will be available in two RAM & storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no microSD slot available on the phone.
Xiaomi MI 11 Camera Features
On the imaging features, Xiaomi MI 11 comes with a triple-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/1.9 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, It has a 5MP macro camera with 1.12µm pixels with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 20MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels.
Xiaomi MI 11 Miscellaneous Features
Xiaomi MI 11 has a 4600mAh non-removable battery with 55W & 55W Fast wireless charging & 10W Reverse wireless charging with Power Delivery 3.0 & Quick Charge 4+ with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2 & it has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network
Xiaomi MI 11 Price & Availability
Xiaomi MI 11 will be available in five different colors, Black, White, Blue, Purple & Khaki. Coming to the price, Xiaomi MI 11 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.51,499).
We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.
loading...