Samsung S21+ Expected To Launch On January 29

Samsung ready to launch its new smartphone, Samsung S21+. The smartphone was announced on January 14 and expected to launch on January 29.

Samsung S21+ Specifications

Samsung S21+ has a 6.7” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses Victus on its front back and the frame is aluminum build.

Samsung S21+ is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Octa-Core (1 x 2.9GHz Cortex-X1 & 3 x 2.80GHz Cortex-A78 & 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali=G78 MP4 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung S21+ will be available in a single RAM & two storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung S21+ Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung S21+ comes with a triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/2.0 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. At last, It has a 12MP wide-angle camera with 1.8µm pixels with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, it has a 10MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung S21+ Miscellaneous Features

Samsung S21+ has a 4800mAh non-removable battery with 25W & 15W Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging & 4.5W Reverse wireless charging with Power Delivery 3.0 USB 3.2 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network

Samsung S21+ Price & Availability

Samsung S21+ will be available in five different colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet & Phantom Red. Coming to the price, Samsung S21+ is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.81,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

