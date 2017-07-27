Unlimited Plans

Vodafone offering 56 Days Unlimited Packs to its customers

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Vodafone 346 Plan Existing CustomersVodafone 346 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Vodafone 346 Plan, Validity of Vodafone 346 Plan 56 days & Offers of Vodafone 346 Plan 56 GB data

Vodafone India is offering Unlimited Plans with 56 days validity for its existing customers. Vodafone 346 Plan is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP) and 1 GB data per day for 56 days. Unlike Vodafone 346 Plan, other telecom operators are also offering Unlimited Plans for its existing customers but with 84 days validity.

Vodafone is also offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 1 GB data daily for 84 for its existing customers via Vodafone 399 Plan, you can read more in detail at this page.

Vodafone 346 Plan – In 346, 56 Days, 56 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda

Plan NameVodafone 346 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 346 (vary from circle to circle)
Calls BenefitsUnlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP)
Data Benefits1 GB 4G data/day
Validity56 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Condition 1Available only as Special Recharge/Offer
Condition 2Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Vodafone 346 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Even tough the Vodafone 346 Plan is a Special Offer varying from customer to customer, our sources have been able to provide us the exact price range in which it should be available in your circle. Please note that you need to visit Vodafone website to confirm exact price and validity of the Vodafone 346 Plan on your Vodafone number.

CircleExact Circle Price of Vodafone 346 Plan
Andhra Pradesh & TelenganaRs. 346
AssamRs. 347
Bihar & JharkhandRs. 346
ChennaiRs. 345
DelhiRs. 352
GujaratRs. 347
HaryanaRs. 346
Himachal PradeshRs. 346
Jammu & KashmirRs. 399/70 days
KarnatakaRs. 342
KeralaRs. 353
KolkattaRs. 354
Madhya Pradesh & ChattisgarhRs. 344
MaharashtraRs. 348
MumbaiRs. 346
North East IndiaRs. 347
OrissaRs. 348
PunjabRs. 343
RajasthanRs. 347
Tamil NaduRs. 345
UP EastRs. 354
UP WestRs. 346
West BengalRs. 344

Vodafone 346 Plan – Terms & Conditions

  • Vodafone 346 Plan comes with a Fair Usage Policy for calls (mentioned below) and for Data FUP is 1 GB per day:
    • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
    • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
    • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days
  • Vodafone 346 Plan does not offer Unlimited Free Calling in Roaming but Incoming Calls and Data usage is Free.
  • Vodafone is also offering 5 % cash back to its customer who recharge on Vodafone website.

Vodafone 346 Plan – How to Activate or Recharge?

  • MyVodafone App – You can install MyVodafone App from Play Store and after confirming under My Special Offer, you can recharge Vodafone 346 Plan on App itself.
  • Vodafone Website – You can visit Vodafone India website and recharge enter your mobile number and recharge with this plan.
  • Offline Retailer – You can visit nearest store and only after confirm your special offer, you can recharge with the plan.

Vodafone 346 Plan – Alternatives?

In the last couple of months, every other operator has launched Unlimited Plan offering more or less similar benefits. Here are some good alternatives to Vodafone 346 Plan

  • BSNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.
  • Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
  • Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
  • Airtel 244 PlanAirtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
  • Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.
  • Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page.
