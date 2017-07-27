Vodafone 346 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Vodafone 346 Plan, Validity of Vodafone 346 Plan 56 days & Offers of Vodafone 346 Plan 56 GB data

Vodafone India is offering Unlimited Plans with 56 days validity for its existing customers. Vodafone 346 Plan is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP) and 1 GB data per day for 56 days. Unlike Vodafone 346 Plan, other telecom operators are also offering Unlimited Plans for its existing customers but with 84 days validity.

Vodafone is also offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 1 GB data daily for 84 for its existing customers via Vodafone 399 Plan, you can read more in detail at this page.

Vodafone 346 Plan – In 346, 56 Days, 56 GB, Unlimited Calls by Voda

Plan Name Vodafone 346 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 346 (vary from circle to circle) Calls Benefits Unlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP) Data Benefits 1 GB 4G data/day Validity 56 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Vodafone 346 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Even tough the Vodafone 346 Plan is a Special Offer varying from customer to customer, our sources have been able to provide us the exact price range in which it should be available in your circle. Please note that you need to visit Vodafone website to confirm exact price and validity of the Vodafone 346 Plan on your Vodafone number.

Circle Exact Circle Price of Vodafone 346 Plan Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 346 Assam Rs. 347 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 346 Chennai Rs. 345 Delhi Rs. 352 Gujarat Rs. 347 Haryana Rs. 346 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 346 Jammu & Kashmir Rs. 399/70 days Karnataka Rs. 342 Kerala Rs. 353 Kolkatta Rs. 354 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 344 Maharashtra Rs. 348 Mumbai Rs. 346 North East India Rs. 347 Orissa Rs. 348 Punjab Rs. 343 Rajasthan Rs. 347 Tamil Nadu Rs. 345 UP East Rs. 354 UP West Rs. 346 West Bengal Rs. 344

Vodafone 346 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Vodafone 346 Plan comes with a Fair Usage Policy for calls (mentioned below) and for Data FUP is 1 GB per day: 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Vodafone 346 Plan does not offer Unlimited Free Calling in Roaming but Incoming Calls and Data usage is Free.

Vodafone website. Vodafone is also offering 5 % cash back to its customer who recharge on

Vodafone 346 Plan – How to Activate or Recharge?

Vodafone 346 Plan on App itself. MyVodafone App – You can install MyVodafone App from Play Store and after confirming under My Special Offer, you can rechargeon App itself.

Vodafone Website – You can visit – You can visit Vodafone India website and recharge enter your mobile number and recharge with this plan.

Offline Retailer – You can visit nearest store and only after confirm your special offer, you can recharge with the plan.

Vodafone 346 Plan – Alternatives?

In the last couple of months, every other operator has launched Unlimited Plan offering more or less similar benefits. Here are some good alternatives to Vodafone 346 Plan :

B – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks. SNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.

this page. Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on

Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days. – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.

Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.

Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.

Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



