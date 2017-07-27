BSNL 379 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate BSNL 379 Plan, Validity of BSNL 379 Plan 30 days & Offers of BSNL 379 Plan 4GB/day (120 GB)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new BSNL 379 Plan with effect from 26th July, 2017. The BSNL 379 Plan offers Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL Calls, Daily 30 mins for Local & STD calls to other network and 4 GB data per days. The validity of the BSNL 379 Plan is 30 days.

BSNL 379 Plan – Complete Details

Plan Name BSNL 379 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 379 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network Calls Benefits 2 Daily 30 mins for other network Data Benefits 4 GB data/day Validity 30 days Status Ongoing Offer (from 26th July 2017) Condition 1 Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

BSNL 379 Plan – How to Activate?

There are 4 modes for activating BSNL 379 Plan as below:

USSD Code – Dial *444*Price#. For example, BSNL customers in Gujarat can dial *444*379# to activate.

SMS – Coming Soon.

Online Recharge – You can visit – You can visit BSNL Recharge Portal to recharge with this plan.

Offline Recharge – You can visit nearest BSNL Retailer to recharge with this plan.

Since BSNL 379 Plan is newly introduced, the USSD Code and SMS Codes are still not generated by back end. We will update it as soon as soon they are generated.

BSNL 379 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Outgoing Call are chargeable in Roaming but Incoming Calls are free.

Data as provided (4GB per day) would work in Roaming as well.

If you recharge via SMS or USSD Code only, the price of the BSNL 379 Plan (excl GST) would be deducted from Main balance only.

BSNL 379 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Circle Price of the Plan Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 379 Assam Rs. 379 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 379 Chennai Rs. 379 Gujarat Rs. 379 (Dial *444*379#) Haryana Rs. 379 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 379 Jammu & Kashmir Rs. 379 Karnataka Rs. 379 Kerala Rs. 379 Kolkatta Rs. 379 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 379 Maharashtra Rs. 379 North East India Rs. 379 Orissa Rs. 379 Punjab Rs. 378 (Dial *444*378#) Rajasthan Rs. 379 Tamil Nadu Rs. 379 UP East Rs. 378 (Dial *444*378#) UP West Rs. 379 West Bengal Rs. 379

BSNL 379 Plan – Alternatives?

