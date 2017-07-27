BSNL 379 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate BSNL 379 Plan, Validity of BSNL 379 Plan 30 days & Offers of BSNL 379 Plan 4GB/day (120 GB)
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new BSNL 379 Plan with effect from 26th July, 2017. The BSNL 379 Plan offers Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL Calls, Daily 30 mins for Local & STD calls to other network and 4 GB data per days. The validity of the BSNL 379 Plan is 30 days.
BSNL 379 Plan – Complete Details
|Plan Name
|BSNL 379 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 379
|Calls Benefits 1
|Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network
|Calls Benefits 2
|Daily 30 mins for other network
|Data Benefits
|4 GB data/day
|Validity
|30 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer (from 26th July 2017)
|Condition 1
|Available only as Special Recharge/Offer
|Condition 2
|Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming
BSNL 379 Plan – How to Activate?
There are 4 modes for activating BSNL 379 Plan as below:
- USSD Code – Dial *444*Price#. For example, BSNL customers in Gujarat can dial *444*379# to activate.
- SMS – Coming Soon.
- Online Recharge – You can visit BSNL Recharge Portal to recharge with this plan.
- Offline Recharge – You can visit nearest BSNL Retailer to recharge with this plan.
Since BSNL 379 Plan is newly introduced, the USSD Code and SMS Codes are still not generated by back end. We will update it as soon as soon they are generated.
BSNL 379 Plan – Terms & Conditions
- Outgoing Call are chargeable in Roaming but Incoming Calls are free.
- Data as provided (4GB per day) would work in Roaming as well.
- If you recharge via SMS or USSD Code only, the price of the BSNL 379 Plan (excl GST) would be deducted from Main balance only.
BSNL 379 Plan – Circle Wise Details
|Circle
|Price of the Plan
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|Rs. 379
|Assam
|Rs. 379
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|Rs. 379
|Chennai
|Rs. 379
|Gujarat
|Rs. 379 (Dial *444*379#)
|Haryana
|Rs. 379
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs. 379
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Rs. 379
|Karnataka
|Rs. 379
|Kerala
|Rs. 379
|Kolkatta
|Rs. 379
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|Rs. 379
|Maharashtra
|Rs. 379
|North East India
|Rs. 379
|Orissa
|Rs. 379
|Punjab
|Rs. 378 (Dial *444*378#)
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 379
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 379
|UP East
|Rs. 378 (Dial *444*378#)
|UP West
|Rs. 379
|West Bengal
|Rs. 379
BSNL 379 Plan – Alternatives?
- BSNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.
- BSNL 444 Plan – You can choose BSNL Chauka 444 Plan, if you only want data as this plan offers 4 GB data per day for 90 days. However, this plan is not available in Kerala circle.
- BSNL 666 Plan – Available as a Prepaid Plan, you can get Unlimited Calls to any network and 2 GB data per day for 60 days.
- Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
- Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
- Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
- Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.
- Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page.
GD Star Rating
loading...
loading...