Broadband

Connect Broadband offering Double Data if you book through its App

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Connect Double Data Offer - Download Connect Broadband AppConnect Broadband, one of the oldest & best broadband service provider in Punjab telecom circle (incl Chandigarh & Panchkula) is now offering more data to its customer joining through their Android or iOS App.

Connect Broadband is one of the best Broadband operator in Punjab and its present in even rural areas of Punjab offering Quality Broadband service at affordable price.

We at telecomGyaan.com have also used Connect Broadband for a considerable time and we can assure you that they are one of the best in Punjab.

So coming back to the offer, if you are looking for Broadband connection and Connect Broadband is present in your area, you just need to install their official App (links below) to book the connection and Connect will give you Double Data. 

Connect Broadband offers plans starting from Rs. 799 offering 50 GB data at 2/4/8 Mbps speed (depending upon area). Also you get Unlimited Local & STD Calls with all of their Broadband plans. Apart from Connect Broadband 799 Plan, Connect offers 8 more plans offering data up to 1000 GB.

In addition to Unlimited Local & STD calls, Connect also offers 1000 ISD min under 2 of its Broadband Plans for Australia, Canada & USA. You can check all plans in detail on this page.

Also Connect Broadband recently tied up with MobiKwik for payments and users paying via MobiKwik can avail 10% Cashback using Promo Code CONNECT10 till 31st July, 2017.

Connect Broadband Punjab Double Data Offer 2017Download Connect Broadband AppAndroid | iOS

GD Star Rating
loading...
Connect Broadband offering Double Data if you book through its App, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Connect Broadband revises its Broadband Plans, increases FUP Data
  2. Airtel Broadband announces Broadband Bonus Data Online Offer
  3. Bharti Airtel increases Data FUP on its Broadband Plans, offers up to 100% more data
  4. MTNL upgrades all its Unlimited Broadband Plans to 8 Mbps effective today
  5. Airtel introduces New Unlimited Plans offering up to 2.5 GB data/day
  6. Idea starts offering up to 5GB daily data, Unlimited Packs updated in Punjab circle
  7. Idea introduces Unlimited Pack 699 offering 2GB data per day in Himachal Pradesh
  8. For less than Rs. 100, Telenor is offering 1GB 4G Data/day [AP Special]
  9. BSNL Gujarat brings Promotional 8 Mbps Combo Broadband Plans for Vadodara & Rajkot
  10. BSNL launches Promotional Unlimited Fibre to Home Broadband Plans for Bhuj

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *