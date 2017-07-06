Connect Broadband, one of the oldest & best broadband service provider in Punjab telecom circle (incl Chandigarh & Panchkula) is now offering more data to its customer joining through their Android or iOS App.

Connect Broadband is one of the best Broadband operator in Punjab and its present in even rural areas of Punjab offering Quality Broadband service at affordable price.

We at telecomGyaan.com have also used Connect Broadband for a considerable time and we can assure you that they are one of the best in Punjab.

So coming back to the offer, if you are looking for Broadband connection and Connect Broadband is present in your area, you just need to install their official App (links below) to book the connection and Connect will give you Double Data.

Connect Broadband offers plans starting from Rs. 799 offering 50 GB data at 2/4/8 Mbps speed (depending upon area). Also you get Unlimited Local & STD Calls with all of their Broadband plans. Apart from Connect Broadband 799 Plan, Connect offers 8 more plans offering data up to 1000 GB.

In addition to Unlimited Local & STD calls, Connect also offers 1000 ISD min under 2 of its Broadband Plans for Australia, Canada & USA. You can check all plans in detail on this page.

Also Connect Broadband recently tied up with MobiKwik for payments and users paying via MobiKwik can avail 10% Cashback using Promo Code CONNECT10 till 31st July, 2017.

Download Connect Broadband App – Android | iOS

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



