Samsung Galaxy F62 launched with a 7000mAh battery

Samsung launches its new smartphone, Samsung Galaxy F62. The smartphone was announced on February 15 and launch on February 22.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 6.7” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Glass on its front & back and the frame is Plastic build.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7nm Exynos 9825 Octa-Core (2 x 2.73GHz Exynos M4 & 2 x 2.40GHz Cortex-A75 & 4 x 1.95GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in two different RAM & single storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is a MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels with an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 5MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, It has a 5MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 7000mAh non-removable battery with 25W Fast charging & Reverse charging with 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a Dual 4G network. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in three different colors, Laser Green, Laser Grey & Laser Blue. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to cost around €270 (approximately Rs.22,949).

