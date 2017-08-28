BSNL 298 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate BSNL 298 Plan, Validity of BSNL 298 Plan 56 days & Offers of BSNL 298 Plan 56 GB data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to introduce a new plan for its prepaid customers, the BSNL 298 Plan. This new plan is already live in Gujarat telecom circle and might be extending to other telecom circles soon.

BSNL 298 Plan is a direct take on Reliance Jio and it offers Unlimited Calling and Data for 56 days. BSNL 298 Plan is not available as a Special Tariff Voucher but it is a BSNL Plan Voucher which can be availed by the customers. Also it is a Promotional Prepaid Plan available till 04th November, 2017 only.

BSNL 298 Plan – In 298, 56 Days, 56 GB, Unlimited Calls by BSNL

Plan Name BSNL 298 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 298 Calls Benefits Unlimited Calls to any network Data Benefits 1 GB data/day Validity 180 days (56 days for Unlimited Calling & Data) Status Available till 04th November, 2017 only Condition 1 Offer for New & Existing Customers both Condition 2 Available as Plan Voucher Only and not as a Special Tariff Voucher

BSNL 298 Plan – How to Recharge?

BSNL Plan 298 is not available as a Special Tariff Voucher but it is a Plan Voucher. Existing BSNL customers can move to BSNL 298 Plan by recharging with a Migration Voucher worth Rs 298 only. New customers joining BSNL can avail BSNL 298 Plan benefits by opting for FRC 298 with new BSNL number.

BSNL Online Recharge – You can visit You can visit BSNL Website and after entering all the details, you can move your existing Prepaid Plan to BSNL 298 Plan.

Offline Retailer – BSNL customers can also visit nearest retailers to avail the BSNL 298 Plan.

BSNL 298 Plan – Terms & Conditions (with FUP)

It comes with Data FUP of 1 GB data per day for 56 days. In total BSNL customer would get 56 GB data for 56 days with a daily limit of 1 GB per day.

BSNL has till now not shared any FUP for Voice Calls but we believe there would be no FUP for calls.

BSNL 298 Plan – Can be used in Roaming?

BSNL on the occasion of Independence Day removed all roaming restrictions. Now all STV availed in Home circle would be applicable in Roaming as well. But since BSNL 298 Plan is not a Special Tariff Voucher but a Plan Voucher, you will need to confirm from the customer care to know if it will work in Roaming as well. You can read full article on this page.

BSNL 298 Plan – Alternatives?

