Idea 398 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Idea 398 Plan, Validity of Idea 398 Plan 84 days & Offers of Idea 398 Plan 84 GB data (1GB/day)
Idea has started offering its customers a new Prepaid Plan offering 84 days validity along with 1 GB data per day (total 84 GB). Just a couple of days ago, Reliance Jio revised its prepaid plan either by reducing the validity of existing plans or by introducing new plans with same benefits as old plan but at a higher price.
Idea 398 Plan – In 398 – 84 GB Data, 84 Days Validity with Idea
Idea 398 Plan is direct take on Reliance Jio’s revised 399 Plan that now offer 70 days validity & 70 GB data. Idea 398 Plan is offering 84 days validity with 84 GB data (1 GB data per day) along with Unlimited Local & STD Calling. Idea 398 Plan is available to its prepaid customers and not for the postpaid customers.
Even tough the Idea 398 Plan is not listed anywhere but it is available as Special Offer which can be availed by dialing *121# or installing MyIdea App.
Idea 398 Plan – Complete Details
|Plan Name
|Idea 398 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 398
|Calls Benefits
|Unlimited Local & STD calls (with FUP)
|Data Benefits
|1 GB data/day
|Validity
|84 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Condition 1
|Available for existing customers only as Special Recharge/Offer
|Condition 2
|Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming
Idea 398 Plan – If not available on your number?
If Idea 398 Plan is not available on your Idea as Special Promo Offer, do not recharge with Rs. 398. In case you recharge with Rs. 398, you will just get Unlimited Local & STD calls with only 1 GB data
per day for just 14/30 days. You will not get any benefits like 84 GB data or Unlimited Calls for 84 days.
Idea 398 Plan – How to Recharge?
- On MyIdea App – You can install MyIdea App and confirm and recharge Idea 398 Plan at the same time. Visit this link to install MyIdea App.
- On Idea Website – You can visit this Idea website and confirm and recharge Idea 398 Plan on your number. You can visit on this link and enter Idea your number to know more.
- Offline Retailer – You can visit nearest retail shop selling recharges etc and recharge with this plan but confirm it first before recharging it as already discussed above.
- Online Retailer – You can recharge with this pack on PayTM, MobiKwik etc if it is available on your Idea number. But we would recommend recharging it on Idea Website as shared above.
Idea 398 Plan – Terms & Conditions with FUP
- Under Idea 398 Plan, Outgoing Calls during Roaming would be charged at Standard Roaming Tariff and only Incoming Calls would be Free.
- Idea has revised the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for its Idea 398 Plan which is as below:
- 1000
1200minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
- 250
300minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
- Calling more than 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days
- After FUP, all Outgoing Calls will be charged @ 30p/min
- 1000
Idea 398 Plan – Available in Roaming?
- Yes, you can use Idea 398 Plan in Roaming as well. Incoming Calls in Roaming would be completely Free but you will be charged standard roaming rates for outgoing calls in roaming.
- Also you will not be charged extra for using Data (1GB per day) in roaming but you need to stay on Idea’s network to avoid charges.
Idea 398 Plan – Alternatives?
- For Data Only
- BSNL 444 Plan – You can choose BSNL Chauka 444 Plan, if you only want data as this plan offers 4 GB data per day for 90 days. However, this plan is not available in Kerala circle.
- BSNL 666 Plan – Available as a Prepaid Plan, you can get Unlimited Calls to any network and 2 GB data per day for 60 days.
- BSNL 333 Plan – BSNL offers 3 GB data per day under its BSNL Triple Ace Plan and it was recently revised and validity was reduced to 56 days.
- For Unlimited Calling & Data
- BSNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.
- Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
- Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
- Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
- Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 70
84days along with 1GB data per day.
- Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page.
loading...