Jio 499 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Jio 499 Plan, Validity of Jio 499 Plan 91 days & Offers of Jio 499 Plan 91 GB data.
Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plan just a few days ago. Reliance either reduced the validity of its current plans on offer or introduced new Prepaid Plan offering exactly the same benefits as under old/existing plans but at a higher price. The famous Reliance Jio 399 Plan has now been revised to offer 70 GB data for 70 days (1 GB daily) from 84 days and 84 GB data.
Apart from the revision, Reliance introduced another Prepaid Plan which was skipped reporting earlier, the Reliance Jio 499 Plan. Under Jio 499 Plan, Reliance is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls including Roaming calls and 91 GB data for 91 days. Yes, this new Plan is available for 91 days (3 calendar months).
Reliance Jio 499 Plan sits between Jio 459 Plan that now offers 84 GB data for 84 days along with Unlimited Calling & SMS and Jio 509 Plan which offers 2GB data per day with Unlimited Calls for 56 days.
56 days.
Jio 499 Plan – In 499, 91 Days, 91 GB, Unlimited Calls by Jio Prepaid
|Plan Name
|Jio 499 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 499
|Calls Benefits
|Unlimited Local & STD calls including Roaming Calls
|Data Benefits
|1 GB data/day (91 GB)
|SMS Benefits
|Daily 100 SMS
|Validity
|91 days
|Status
|New Plan available from 19th October, 2017
Jio 499 Plan – How to recharge?
- MyJio App – You can install MyJio App and confirm and recharge Jio 499 Plan at the same time.
- Jio Website – You can visit Jio website and confirm and recharge Jio 499 Plan on your number.
- Offline Retailer – You can visit nearest retail shop selling recharges etc and recharge with this plan but confirm it first before recharging it as already discussed above.
- Online Retailer – You can recharge with this pack on PayTM, MobiKwik etc if it is available on your number.
Jio 499 Plan – Alternatives?
- For Data Only
- BSNL 444 Plan – You can choose BSNL Chauka 444 Plan, if you only want data as this plan offers 4 GB data per day for 90 days. However, this plan is not available in Kerala circle.
- BSNL 666 Plan – Available as a Prepaid Plan, you can get Unlimited Calls to any network and 2 GB data per day for 60 days.
- BSNL 333 Plan – BSNL offers 3 GB data per day under its BSNL Triple Ace Plan and it was recently revised and validity was reduced to 56 days.
- For Unlimited Calling & Data
- BSNL 395 Plan – Available for 60 days, BSNL 395 Plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 min for BSNL network & 1800 min for other networks.
- Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on this page.
- Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.
- Airtel 244 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.
- Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 70
84 days along with 1GB data per day.
- Also there are few more Plans that Idea, BSNL, Reliance, Jio, Airtel & Vodafone are offering to its customers, you can check all such plans on this page.
