Jio 499 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Jio 499 Plan, Validity of Jio 499 Plan 91 days & Offers of Jio 499 Plan 91 GB data.

Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plan just a few days ago. Reliance either reduced the validity of its current plans on offer or introduced new Prepaid Plan offering exactly the same benefits as under old/existing plans but at a higher price. The famous Reliance Jio 399 Plan has now been revised to offer 70 GB data for 70 days (1 GB daily) from 84 days and 84 GB data.

Apart from the revision, Reliance introduced another Prepaid Plan which was skipped reporting earlier, the Reliance Jio 499 Plan. Under Jio 499 Plan, Reliance is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls including Roaming calls and 91 GB data for 91 days. Yes, this new Plan is available for 91 days (3 calendar months).

Reliance Jio 499 Plan sits between Jio 459 Plan that now offers 84 GB data for 84 days along with Unlimited Calling & SMS and Jio 509 Plan which offers 2GB data per day with Unlimited Calls for 49 days 56 days.

Jio 499 Plan – In 499, 91 Days, 91 GB, Unlimited Calls by Jio Prepaid

Plan Name Jio 499 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 499 Calls Benefits Unlimited Local & STD calls including Roaming Calls Data Benefits 1 GB data/day (91 GB) SMS Benefits Daily 100 SMS Validity 91 days Status New Plan available from 19th October, 2017

