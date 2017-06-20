Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched another attractive offer last week for its data users, the BSNL Chauka 444. As the name suggest, it offers 4G (Chauka) GB data per day for 90 days and the price of the Data Special Tariff Voucher is Rs. 444.

But BSNL already had a running offer under same price, Rs. 444 which offered just 3 GB 3G data for a 60 days. BSNL had to revise its existing Rs. 444 Plan to bring BSNL Chauka 444 Data Plan Offer.

Also just to update you, BSNL’s Tariff Vouchers are launched from Delhi (BSNL Headquarter) then the information is flowed to respective circle head and then the price point is decided for each respective circle. Each circle get a range of Rs. 3 under which they can launch the similar offer, that’s the reason each circle has same offer under different price points.

So in case you are looking forward to get 4G data per day through this new BSNL Chauka 444 Offer, we would request you to please confirm 1st from your respective customer care as still there are few circles where the scheme has not gone live. For the circles mentioned below we have got confirmation that the new BSNL Chauka 444 is now active and running.

BSNL Chauka 444 Plan [Circle Wise Details]

Circle Price How to Activate Status Andhra Pradesh & Telengana – No Update Assam 444 Dial *444*444# Active Bihar & Jharkhand 444 Dial *444*444# Active Gujarat 444 Dial *444*444# Active Haryana 444 Dial *444*444# Active Himachal Pradesh 444 Dial *444*444# Active Jammu & Kashmir – No Update Karnataka 444 STV DATA444 to 123 Active Kolkatta 444 Dial *444*444# Active Kerala 444 STV DATA444 to 123 Active Maharashtra 444 Dial *444*444# Active Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 444 Dial *444*444# Active North East India – No Update Orissa – No Update Punjab 444 Dial *444*444# Active Rajasthan 444 Dial *444*444# Active Chennai 444 STV DATA444 Active Tamil Nadu 444 STV DATA444 Active UP East – No Update UP West 444 Dial *444*444# Active West Bengal – No Update

For above mentioned circles, you can follow the below step to get BSNL Chauka 444 Plan:

Visit BSNL Online Recharge Portal

Enter your BSNL Mobile Number, Confirm your BSNL Mobile Number and Select your BSNL Mobile Circle

Enter your E-Mail ID (you will get transaction confirmation on this email id)

Enter the Code Shown to proceed and click on Submit. You can also click Yes on would you Like to remember above information? for faster processing next time

On next page, Click on STV among Top UP, STV & Plan and then Select Data Voucher among Data, Voice, ISD, SMS and Other Voucher

Scroll Down till you find Chauka_444, select the Plan and click on Proceed button (small button on right side, above all plans)

Select your mode of Payment – Credit Card, Debit Card, Online Banking, IMPS, Cash Card etc and then select the Payment Gateway – Prefer Bill Desk and Click on “Continue for Payment”

Enter your Credentials, confirm your transaction via OTP and you will be redirected to Confirmation Page (Do not REFRESH while waiting)

