Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched another attractive offer last week for its data users, the BSNL Chauka 444. As the name suggest, it offers 4G (Chauka) GB data per day for 90 days and the price of the Data Special Tariff Voucher is Rs. 444.
But BSNL already had a running offer under same price, Rs. 444 which offered just 3 GB 3G data for a 60 days. BSNL had to revise its existing Rs. 444 Plan to bring BSNL Chauka 444 Data Plan Offer.
Also just to update you, BSNL’s Tariff Vouchers are launched from Delhi (BSNL Headquarter) then the information is flowed to respective circle head and then the price point is decided for each respective circle. Each circle get a range of Rs. 3 under which they can launch the similar offer, that’s the reason each circle has same offer under different price points.
So in case you are looking forward to get 4G data per day through this new BSNL Chauka 444 Offer, we would request you to please confirm 1st from your respective customer care as still there are few circles where the scheme has not gone live. For the circles mentioned below we have got confirmation that the new BSNL Chauka 444 is now active and running.
BSNL Chauka 444 Plan [Circle Wise Details]
|Circle
|Price
|How to Activate
|Status
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|–
|No Update
|Assam
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Gujarat
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Haryana
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Himachal Pradesh
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Jammu & Kashmir
|–
|No Update
|Karnataka
|444
|STV DATA444 to 123
|Active
|Kolkatta
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Kerala
|444
|STV DATA444 to 123
|Active
|Maharashtra
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|North East India
|–
|No Update
|Orissa
|–
|No Update
|Punjab
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Rajasthan
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|Chennai
|444
|STV DATA444
|Active
|Tamil Nadu
|444
|STV DATA444
|Active
|UP East
|–
|No Update
|UP West
|444
|Dial *444*444#
|Active
|West Bengal
|–
|No Update
For above mentioned circles, you can follow the below step to get BSNL Chauka 444 Plan:
- Visit BSNL Online Recharge Portal
- Enter your BSNL Mobile Number, Confirm your BSNL Mobile Number and Select your BSNL Mobile Circle
- Enter your E-Mail ID (you will get transaction confirmation on this email id)
- Enter the Code Shown to proceed and click on Submit. You can also click Yes on would you Like to remember above information? for faster processing next time
- On next page, Click on STV among Top UP, STV & Plan and then Select Data Voucher among Data, Voice, ISD, SMS and Other Voucher
- Scroll Down till you find Chauka_444, select the Plan and click on Proceed button (small button on right side, above all plans)
- Select your mode of Payment – Credit Card, Debit Card, Online Banking, IMPS, Cash Card etc and then select the Payment Gateway – Prefer Bill Desk and Click on “Continue for Payment”
- Enter your Credentials, confirm your transaction via OTP and you will be redirected to Confirmation Page (Do not REFRESH while waiting)
