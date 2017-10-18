Reliance Jio has finally revised its Prepaid Plans, makes them a little costly

Reliance Jio has finally revised its Prepaid Plans for all its customers recharging their Jio number from tomorrow onward. Reliance Jio has decreased the validity of its existing plans and for the same validity (for eg. 84 days), you will need to spend more now. The new Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans would be applicable from tomorrow only i.e. 19th October, 2017.

Starting with the most famous Jio Plan, the Jio 399 Plan, Reliance has kept all the freebies the same as before but has reduced the validity from 84 days to 70 days. Reliance Jio 399 Plan would now offer 70 GB data (1 GB daily) along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls and SMS to any number across the country.

Plan Name New Jio 399 Plan Old Jio 399 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 399 Rs. 399 Validity 70 84 days 84 days Data Benefits 1 GB data daily 1 GB data daily Call Benefits All Local, STD & Roaming (across India) All Local, STD & Roaming (across India) Status Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Available from 19th October, 2017 11th July, 2017 till 18th October, 2017 Call FUP No FUP No FUP Per Day Cost Rs. 399/70 = Rs. 5.7 Rs. 399/84 = Rs. 4.75 Per Month Cost (28 Days) Rs. 5.7 X 28 = Rs. 159.6 Rs. 4.75 X 28 = Rs. 133

Just in case, if you want 84 GB data (1GB data daily) along with Free Calls, you can opt of Reliance Jio 459 Plan that offer what old Jio 399 Plan used to offer i.e. Unlimited Calling with 84 GB data having a validity of 84 days.

Also Reliance has trimmed the validity of its 2GB data plan, the Jio 509 Plan, from 56 days to 49 days now. Rest all the benefits remains the same.

Apart from the reduction in either validity or increase in price, Reliance has revised its Plan 149 to make it more attractive. Reliance 149 Plan would now offer a total of 4.2 GB data (daily 150 MB) along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 300 SMS and Jio Apps subscription. Earlier the same plan was offering just 2GB data but without any daily limit.

Last but not the least, Reliance Jio has withdrawn daily & days plans and introduced new & revised Weekly & Fortnight Plans for Rs. 52 & Rs. 98 respectively. Weekly Plan 52 would offer 1.05 GB data (150 MB data daily) along with Unlimited Calls & 70 SMS for 7 days and Fortnightly Plan 98 would offer 2.1 GB data (150 MB data daily) along with Unlimited Calls & 140 SMS for 14 days.

Also if you exhaust your daily limit (1GB or 2GB), you will get Unlimited Data @ 64 Kbps, earlier it used to be 128 Kbps. Also Reliance Jio has introduced new Plan Vouchers PV 295 and PV 38. We will update more about these Plan Vouchers soon.

