BSNL regularises its Promotional Packs starting 23rd July, 2017

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its famous Promo packs starting 23rd July, 2017. These Packs were launched as Promotional Offers with limited availability period earlier this year but after getting good response from the users, these packs are now regularised and will be available like any other Special Tariff Voucher till any further notice.

With launch of Reliance Jio, BSNL too became very competitive and launched Triple Ace Plan (Rs. 333), BSNL Chauka Plan (444), Nehle pe Dehle Plan (395), BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol Plan (349) and another Plan at Rs. 339 for its prepaid customers.

Along with BSNL 339 Plan, BSNL had also launched BSNL 149 Plan offering Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls & 1GB data for 26 days. The BSNL 149 Plan is still available as a Promo Plan which would be available till 11 September, 2017 only. You can check the detailed story & exact price in your circle on this page.

We had already updated the you regarding the revision of these packs (validity reduced) and you can read more in detail on this page. At the time of reporting about revision, we had no information that BSNL would regularise these offers.

Name of the Plan Benefits Validity USSD or SMS Code STV 339 / Rs. 339 Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL

30 min daily for BSNL to others, after 30 mins @ 25p/min

Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3 GB/day @ kbps) 26 days SEND STV COMBO339 to 123 or Dial *444*339# Dil Khol ke Bol (STV 349) / Rs. 349 Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network

Unlimited Data (2.5 GB, after 2.5 GB @ 80 kbps) 26 days SEND STV COMBO349 to 123 or Dial *444*349# Triple Ace (STV 333) / Rs. 333 Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3GB/day @ 80 kbps) 56 days SEND STV DATA333 to 123 or Dial *444*333# Nehle Pe Dehla (STV 395) / Rs. 395 3000 min Local & STD BSNL to BSNL

1800 min Local & STD BSNL to other network

Unlimited Data (2 GB/day, after 2GB/day @ 80 kbps)

after 3000/1800 min, all calls @ 20p/min 60 days SEND STV COMBO395 to 123 or Dial *444*395# BSNL Chauka (STV 444) / Rs. 444 Unlimited Data (4 GB /day, after 4GB/day @ 80 kbps) 90 days SEND STV DATA444 to 123 or Dial *444*444#

Please note that in Kerala telecom circle, BSNL has withdrawn the BSNL Chauka 444 Plan and also the validity of Nehle pe Dehla Plan (395) has been reduced to 56 days. In all other circles, the BSNL Chauka 444 Plan is available with 90 days validity and BSNL Nehle pe Dehla Plan 395 is available for 60 days.

