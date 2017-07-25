BSNL

BSNL regularises its Promotional Packs starting 23rd July, 2017

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

BSNL Latest Offers August 2017Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its famous Promo packs starting 23rd July, 2017. These Packs were launched as Promotional Offers with limited availability period earlier this year but after getting good response from the users, these packs are now regularised and will be available like any other Special Tariff Voucher till any further notice.

With launch of Reliance Jio, BSNL too became very competitive and launched Triple Ace Plan (Rs. 333), BSNL Chauka Plan (444), Nehle pe Dehle Plan (395), BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol Plan (349) and another Plan at Rs. 339 for its prepaid customers.

Along with BSNL 339 Plan, BSNL had also launched BSNL 149 Plan offering Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls & 1GB data for 26 days. The BSNL 149 Plan is still available as a Promo Plan which would be available till 11 September, 2017 only. You can check the detailed story & exact price in your circle on this page.

We had already updated the you regarding the revision of these packs (validity reduced) and you can read more in detail on this page. At the time of reporting about revision, we had no information that BSNL would regularise these offers.

Name of the PlanBenefitsValidityUSSD or SMS Code
STV 339 / Rs. 339
  • Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL
  • 30 min daily for BSNL to others, after 30 mins @ 25p/min
  • Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3 GB/day @ kbps)
26  daysSEND STV COMBO339 to 123 or Dial *444*339#
Dil Khol ke Bol (STV 349) / Rs. 349
  • Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network
  • Unlimited Data (2.5 GB, after 2.5 GB @ 80 kbps)
26  daysSEND STV COMBO349 to 123 or Dial *444*349#
Triple Ace (STV 333) / Rs. 333Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3GB/day @ 80 kbps)56  daysSEND STV DATA333 to 123 or Dial *444*333#
Nehle Pe Dehla (STV 395) / Rs. 395
  • 3000 min Local & STD BSNL to BSNL
  • 1800 min Local & STD BSNL to other network
  • Unlimited Data (2 GB/day, after 2GB/day @ 80 kbps)
  • after 3000/1800 min, all calls @ 20p/min
60  daysSEND STV COMBO395 to 123 or Dial *444*395#
BSNL Chauka (STV 444) / Rs. 444Unlimited Data (4 GB /day, after 4GB/day @ 80 kbps)90  daysSEND STV DATA444 to 123 or Dial *444*444#

Please note that in Kerala telecom circle, BSNL has withdrawn the BSNL Chauka 444 Plan and also the validity of Nehle pe Dehla Plan (395) has been reduced to 56 days. In all other circles, the BSNL Chauka 444 Plan is available with 90 days validity and BSNL Nehle pe Dehla Plan 395 is available for 60 days.

GD Star Rating
loading...
BSNL regularises its Promotional Packs starting 23rd July, 2017, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Exclusive : BSNL to reduce the validity of Nehle Pe Dehla to 60 days
  2. Exclusive : BSNL to revise its Triple Ace 333, Nehle Pe Dehla 395, Dil Bol ke Khol 349 Plan soon
  3. BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Special Tariff Vouchers till 25th June, 2017
  4. BSNL Triple Ace 333 vs BSNL Chauka 444 vs BSNL Sixer 666
  5. BSNL introduces Promotional PRATIBHA Plan for 90 days
  6. BSNL to offer more Data for its Postpaid users from 01st July 2017
  7. BSNL to launch Promotional STV 151 tomorrow for next 90 days
  8. Jio Prepaid Plan July 2017 – All Jio Prepaid Plan effective 11 July 2017
  9. BSNL launches Plan 444 offers 4GB data/day for 90 days
  10. BSNL launches Promotional Full Talk Time Top Up starting at Rs. 60 and more for Jharkhand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *