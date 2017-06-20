Vodafone 449 Plan – In 449 Unlimited Calling, 1GB data daily for 84 days

Unlimited Plans

Exclusive : Vodafone launches 449 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data daily for 84 days

Vodafone 449 Plan - In 449 Unlimited Calling, 1GB data daily for 84 daysIn line with Airtel & Idea who have already launched 84 days First Recharge Coupons, Vodafone India has today launched a new FRC 449 offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls & 1GB data per day for 84 days.

We had already reported that about the launch of 84 days FRC by Airtel and Idea too launched FRC 395 offering similar offer and now Vodafone too has joined the race to attract more & more new customers to its network.

Lets talk in details about Vodafone 449 Plan – The new FRC is available only for customers joining Vodafone network and also to customers who MNP to Vodafone from any other operator. The validity of the FRC is 84 days and you would get Unlimited Local & STD Calls & 1GB data per day for 84 days. The Unlimited Data & Calling offer is available only to users on 4G handsets only.

Plan NameVodafone 449 Plan
Plan PriceRs. 449
Calling BenefitsUnlimited Calling (FUP mentioned below)
Data Benefits1GB 4G/3G data daily
Validity84 days
Available for4G handset users
Available from19th June 2017

The Vodafone 449 Plans comes with a FUP as mentioned below:

  • 3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or
  • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
  • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
  • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

You can get in touch with nearest Vodafone retailer or else Visit Vodafone Store or Mini Store to get it.

