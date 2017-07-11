Unlimited Plans

Jio 399 Plan July 2017 – All you need to know

Jio 399 Plan July 2017Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan & Summer Surprise Offer is about to end soon and to keep its users engaged with it, Reliance Jio has launched a new Unlimited Calling & Data Plan, the Jio 399 Plan.

Under Jio 399 Plan, Reliance Jio is offering 1GB data per day along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Reliance Jio 399 Plan is available for all Jio customers, existing customers can just recharge with Rs. 399 and new customers need to buy Prime Membership before doing recharge of Rs. 399.

Jio 399 Plan July 2017 – Complete Info Details

Plan NameJio 399 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 399
Data Benefits1 GB data/day
Call BenefitsUnlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls to any network
SMS Benefits100 SMS per day
Validity84 days
StatusOngoing Offer
ConditionNew Customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99
Available from11th July 2017

Jio 399 Plan – Unlimited Calling, 1 GB data/day, 84 days

Jio 399 Plan is available across India in all telecom circles starting 11th July, 2017. If you are in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal, you can recharge with Jio 399 Plan.

Jio 399 Plan July 2017 – Alternative?

  • If you are a heavy data user and 1GB per day would not be enough for you, you can go for Jio 509 Plan that now offers 2 GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for 56 days
  • If you are not a heavy data user and do not like this Daily Data Limit, you can recharge with Jio 349 Plan which is offering 20 GB data (no daily limit) with Unlimited Calling for 56 days

Jio 399 Plan July 2017 – What for Existing Jio users?

Don’t rush to recharge as after Jio Summer Surprise or Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Promotional Period end, you still have 1 Plan Voucher/Recharge still pending to be applied. Remember Jio had promised that if you Recharge with Summer Surprise or Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, you will get 84 days Unlimited Calling & Data and the Voucher will be applied once the 84 days are over.

So lets just wait and enjoy how things unfold now as other operators might also being competitive offers

Jio 399 Plan July 2017 – How to recharge?

  • You can recharge Jio 399 Plan via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc
  • You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with the plan.
  • For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select the plan and proceed.
