Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched Nehle Pe Dehla Offer in April earlier this year. BSNL Nehle Pe Dehla Plan was launched with a validity of 71 days but the same is set to be reduced to 60 days.

BSNL Nehle Pe Dehla Plan offers 3000 min BSNL to BSNL Local & STD calls , 1800 min for Local & STD calls on other networks and 2GB/day per day (speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2GB/day). After 3000/1800 min, all calls are charged at 20p/min during the activation period.

When launched BSNL 395 Plan Nehle Pe Dehla Plan came with validity of 71 days but the same is set to be revised to 60 days. The reduced validity of 60 days is already live in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh telecom circle and might be extended soon to other circles as well.

BSNL 395 Plan – BSNL Nehle Pe Dehla 395 Plan – Now for 60 days

Plan Name Nehle Pe Dehla 395 Price of the Plan Rs. 395 Data Benefits 2GB/day Call Benefits 3000 min BSNL to BSNL Local & STD calls, 1800 min for Local & STD calls on other networks Validity (Original) 71 days Validity (Revised) 60 days

BSNL had last month revised the Validity of Triple Ace 333 Plan as well reducing from 90 days to 60 days, you can read more at this page. Also BSNL reduced validity of its Unlimited 149 & Unlimited 339 Plans as well, you can read more at this page.

You can check All BSNL Unlimited Calling Plans for 2017 at this link.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



