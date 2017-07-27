Exclusive : BSNL to introduce 2 more STV offering up to 5 GB data/day to take on Reliance Jio

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) earlier this week revised all its famous packs across all telecom circles in the country. And today BSNL has introduced 2 more Special Tariff Vouchers to take on Reliance Jio.

BSNL has introduced STV 379 and STV 549 offering up to 5 GB data per day along with Unlimited calls on BSNL network and more. Starting with BSNL 379 Plan, BSNL is offering Unlimited BSNL to BSNL calls, 30 mins daily for calls to other network and 4 GB data per day. The validity of BSNL 379 Plan is 30 days and it also offers BSNL Caller Tune service absolutely Free for 30 days.

The other Plan introduced by BSNL is STV 549. Since BSNL is already offering STV 549, it will have to revise either the existing plan to some other denomination or new BSNL 549 Plan would be launched with some difference in final denomination. You need not worry about the exact price in your circle, we will update you as soon as more information is available.

Talking about the benefits offers by BSNL 549 Plan, BSNL is offering 5 GB data per day for 90 days. Yes, it is 5 GB data per day with a validity of 90 days. So in 90 days, you can enjoy, 450 GB data in total. BSNL 549 Plan offers just Data and no calling benefits are offered.

And lastly, BSNL has introduced 1 more STV along with the above 2 mentioned STV’s and it is priced at Rs. 259 offering talk time of Rs. 220 along with 110 mins for BSNL to BSNL calls.

Just like BSNL 379 Plan, BSNL 549 Plan and BSNL STV 259 will also offer Caller Tune service free for 90 days & 30 days respectively. However, we don’t think you would be able to enjoy Caller Tune service of your choice as only BSNL Signature will be played each time some one calls your BSNL number.

Plan Name BSNL 379 Plan BSNL 549 Plan BSNL 259 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 379 Rs. 549 Rs. 259 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network Nil Talk Time of Rs. 220 Calls Benefits 2 Daily 30 mins for other network Nil 110 mins for calls to other network Data Benefits 4 GB data/day 5 GB data/day Nil Validity 30 days 90 days 30 days Status Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming Calls charges as per base plan apply Calls & Data charges as per base plan apply

All the above mentioned Plans are introduced effectively from 26th July, 2017.

BSNL already offers numerous plans offering the best of Data & Calls. It offers 4GB per day Data only plan, BSNL 444 Chauka, then it has BSNL 666 Plan and also Triple Ace Plan offering 3GB data per day. You can check out all BSNL Unlimited Data & Calling Plans on this page.

You can read more in Detail about BSNL 549 Plan on this page and BSNL 379 Plan on this page.

