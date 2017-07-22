4G Plans

Telenor 4G now available in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Baroda and Surat

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Telenor 4G Gujarat Plans 2017Know Details of Prepaid Telenor 4G Plans, Recharge/Activate Telenor 4G Plans, Validity of Telenor 4G Plans (28 days) & Offers of Telenor 4G Plans in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Anand and Surat.

Telenor India has upgraded its dedicated 4G page for Gujarat telecom circle and has added Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Baroda and Surat to the list of cities where 4G is available in Gujarat. Earlier only Anand was listed as the city with Telenor 4G availability. Also Telenor has introduced new 4G Plans for Gujarat circle.

Telenor offers 5 4G Packs for its customers in Gujarat telecom circle. Starting with the 4G Pack 28, Telenor offers 120 MB per day 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 71 offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

The 4G Pack 105 offers Unlimited Local Calls Telenor To Telenor along with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 143 offers Unlimited Local & STD Telenor to Telenor calls with 2GB 2G/3G/4G Data for 28 days.

And lastly the 4G Pack 349 offers Unlimited Local & STD Telenor To Telenor calls, Local & STD Telenor to other calls with 1GB/day 2G/3G/4G Data for 4G Handset only for 28 days. There is FUP in this plan of 1200 mins/week along with 300 mins/day.

Telenor 4G Gujarat Plans 2017

Price of the 4G Pack  (in Rs.)BenefitsValidity
28120 MB per day 2G/3G/4G data28 days
711GB 2G/3G/4G data28 days
105Unlimited Local Calls Telenor To Telenor along with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data28 days
143Unlimited Local & STD Telenor to Telenor calls  with 2GB 2G/3G/4G Data28 days
349
  • Unlimited Local & STD Telenor To Telenor calls, Local & STD Telenor to other calls with 1GB/day 2G/3G/4G Data for 4G Handset only
  • FUP (Other network) – 1200 mins/week along with 300 mins/day
28 days

You can recharge the Telenor 4G Packs for Gujarat via MyTelenor App or do Online Recharge on Telenor website or via an Offline Retailer or via USSD as shared above.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Telenor 4G now available in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Baroda and Surat, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Telenor launches 2 more Value Pack for UP East circle
  2. Telenor 25p Offer Bihar & Jharkhand 2017 [Complete Details]
  3. For less than Rs. 100, Telenor is offering 1GB 4G Data/day [AP Special]
  4. Telenor 25p Offer Gujarat 2017 [Complete Details]
  5. Telenor UP East Prepaid Plans 2017 [All Packs]
  6. Telenor 25p Offer UP East 2017 [Complete Details]
  7. Telenor offering Unlimited 4G Data for 84 days now
  8. Telenor expands 4G services to 5 more cities in UP East, offers Unlimited 4G for Rs. 95
  9. Telenor introduces Unlimited Calls & Data Packs, Rs. 116 & Rs. 146
  10. Telenor UP West 4G Packs 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *