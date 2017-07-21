Jio 153 Plan Prepaid Details, Recharge/Activate Jio 153 Plan, Validity of Jio 153 Plan 28 days & Offers of Jio 153 Plan 14 GB data

Reliance Jio today announced its much anticipated feature phone, the JioPhone. Available from September this year, Jio Phone would be available at an effective cost of Rs. 0 (zero). You can read more in detail at this page.

Since Reliance Jio Phone is targeted at non urban areas where feature phones are sold more than smartphones, Reliance Jio has brought Jio Phone specific Prepaid Plan, the Jio 153 Plan. It offers Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls along with 500 MB data per day for 28 days.

Jio 153 Plan – 28 Days, 14 GB, Unlimited Call by Jio 153 Plan

Plan Name Jio 153 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 153 Calls Benefits Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Data Benefits 500 MB data/day Validity 28 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Only for Jio Phone users Condition 2 All Jio Apps also Free

Jio 153 Plan – Alternatives

Since Reliance Jio 153 Plan is available for Jio Phone users only, Reliance Jio Phone users can recharge with any other Jio Prepaid Plan as well. In case, Jio user upgrade to at least Rs. 309 plan, you can use Jio TV App on your colour television as well.

Reliance Jio has launched Jio TV-Cable which allows Jio Phone user to connect it to Jio Phone to TV set and watch Jio TV on it. You can also read more here.

Just to remind, it can be replaced with Jio 399 Plan, Jio 349 Plan, Jio 509 Plan and more. You can check more Jio Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Vodafone, Idea & BSNL offering Unlimited Calls & Data ranging from Rs. 244 to Rs. 449 at this link.

Jio 153 Plan – Terms & Conditions

This Plan is available only for Jio Phone users. Jio Phone will be available starting 24th August, 2017. There is no Fair Usage Policy for calls under this Reliance Plan.

Also this Plan will not work on your existing Jio number, you will have to buy JioPhone (available starting 24th August) and a new Jio SIM as well on which this Plan will work.

Jio 153 Plan – Circle Wise Details

It will be available across India in all telecom circles starting 24th September, 2017 when Jio Phone would be available for pre-booking. If you are in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal, you can recharge with this Plan on your Jio Phone.

