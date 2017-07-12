Along with the launch of Jio 399 Plan, Reliance Jio also launched a Jio 349 Plan offering 20 GB data for 56 days along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls & 100 SMS/day. Unlike other Jio Plans, Jio 349 Plan offers Data without any Daily limit, you can use the 20 GB in a single day if you want or you can use is as per your convenience.

Reliance Jio 349 Plan is available for all Jio customers, existing customers can just recharge with Rs. 349 and new customers need to buy Prime Membership before doing recharge of Rs. 349

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – Complete Info Details

Plan Name Jio 349 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 349 Data Benefits 20 GB (10 GB + 10 GB) Call Benefits Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls to any network SMS Benefits 100 SMS per day Validity 56 days (28 days) Status Ongoing Offer Condition New Customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99 Available from 11th July 2017

Jio 349 Plan – Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls with 20 GB data for 56 days

Jio 349 Plan is available across India in all telecom circles starting 11th July, 2017. If you are in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal, you can recharge with Jio 349 Plan.

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – Alternative?

If you are a heavy data user and want daily 1 GB data, you can go for Jio 399 Plan that now offers 1 GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for 84 days

And if you need more than 1GB daily, you can recharge with Jio 509 Plan which is offering 20 GB data (no daily limit) with Unlimited Calling for 56 days

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – How to recharge?

You can recharge Jio 349 Plan via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc

You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with Jio 349 Plan.

For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select Jio 349 Plan and proceed.

GD Star Rating

loading...



