Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – In 349 get 20 GB data without any limit

Jio 349 Plan July 2017Along with the launch of Jio 399 Plan, Reliance Jio also launched a Jio 349 Plan offering 20 GB data for 56 days along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls & 100 SMS/day. Unlike other Jio Plans, Jio 349 Plan offers Data without any Daily limit, you can use the 20 GB in a single day if you want or you can use is as per your convenience.

Reliance Jio 349 Plan is available for all Jio customers, existing customers can just recharge with Rs. 349 and new customers need to buy Prime Membership before doing recharge of Rs. 349

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – Complete Info Details

Plan NameJio 349 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 349
Data Benefits20 GB (10 GB + 10 GB)
Call BenefitsUnlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls to any network
SMS Benefits100 SMS per day
Validity56 days (28 days)
StatusOngoing Offer
ConditionNew Customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99
Available from11th July 2017

Jio 349 Plan – Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls with 20 GB data for 56 days

Jio 349 Plan is available across India in all telecom circles starting 11th July, 2017. If you are in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal, you can recharge with Jio 349 Plan.

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – Alternative?

  • If you are a heavy data user and want daily 1 GB data, you can go for Jio 399 Plan that now offers 1 GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for 84 days
  • And if you need more than 1GB daily, you can recharge with Jio 509 Plan which is offering 20 GB data (no daily limit) with Unlimited Calling for 56 days

Jio 349 Plan July 2017 – How to recharge?

  • You can recharge Jio 349 Plan via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc
  • You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with Jio 349 Plan.
  • For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select Jio 349 Plan and proceed.
