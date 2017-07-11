Jio Summer Surprise & Dhan Dhana Dhan offers are ending soon and to offer same value for money to its existing users, Jio has revised its famous Jio 509 Plan. Under Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio 509 Plan was offering 84 days validity and 2 GB data per day with Unlimited Calling & SMS. And for existing users, Jio 509 Plan was supposed to offer same benefits but for 28 days.

But now Jio 509 Plan would be offering Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls with 2GB data per day & 100 SMS/day for 56 days for existing users whose validity is going to expire soon.

Jio 509 Plan July 2017 – Complete Info Details

Plan Name Jio 509 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 509 Data Benefits 2 GB data/day Call Benefits Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls to any network SMS Benefits 100 SMS per day Validity 56 days (28 days) Status Ongoing Offer Condition New Customers need to buy Prime Membership worth Rs. 99 Available from 11th July 2017

Jio 509 Plan – 56 Days, Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day

Jio 509 Plan is available across India in all telecom circles starting 11th July, 2017. If you are in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West & West Bengal, you can recharge with Jio 509 Plan.

Jio 509 Plan July 2017 – Alternative?

If you are not a heavy data user and 2GB per day is more than enough for you, you can go for Jio 399 Plan that now offers 1 GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for 84 days.

If you do not like this Daily Data Limit, you can recharge with Jio 349 Plan which is offering 20 GB data (no daily limit) with Unlimited Calling for 56 days.

Also there are more Plans, you can check them out at this page.

Jio 509 Plan July 2017 – How to recharge?

You can recharge Jio 509 Plan via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc

You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with Jio 509 Plan.

For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select Jio 509 Plan and proceed.

