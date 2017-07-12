Reliance Jio first launched Summer Surprise Offer and days later it announced Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Both the offers are about to expire and by the end of July, 2017, it would be over for most users who have recharged in early April.

To continue to offer similar benefits, Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plans just yesterday i.e. 11th July 2017. Reliance introduced Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Data & Calling for 84 days and revised its Jio 309 Plan and Jio 509 Plan as well.

We have listed all Jio Prepaid Plans below and bucketed them as per Usage preference of an Individual, some users are heavy users and want daily data, some do not use much data but they hate daily limit and some like just calling meaningful and do not care about data.

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Daily or Weekly Plans

Particulars Daily or Weekly Pack Price of the Plan Rs. 19 Rs. 49 Rs. 96 Validity 1 day 3 days 7 days Calling Benefits All Local & STD Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited All Roaming Calls Free Yes Yes Yes Data Benefits 4G Data (FUP) 200 MB 600 MB 1 GB/day Speed after FUP 128 Kbps 128 Kbps 128 Kbps SMS Benefits All Local & STD (Roaming also) 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day VAS Benefits Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Monthly Plans

Particulars Monthly Price of the Plan Rs. 149 Rs. 349 (New) Validity 28 days 56 days Calling Benefits All Local & STD Calling Unlimited Unlimited All Roaming Calls Free Yes Yes Data Benefits 4G Data (FUP) 2 GB 20 GB (10 GB Promo Data) Speed after FUP 128 Kbps 128 Kbps SMS Benefits All Local & STD (Roaming also) 300 SMS only 100 SMS/day VAS Benefits Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Per Day Data Plans

Particulars Per Day Data Plans Price of the Plan Rs. 309 (Revised) Rs. 399 (New) Rs. 509 (Revised) Validity 56 days 28 days 84 days 56 days 28 days Calling Benefits All Local & STD Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited All Roaming Calls Free Yes Yes Yes Data Benefits 4G Data (FUP) 1 GB/day 1 GB/day 2 GB/day Speed after FUP 128 Kbps 128 Kbps 128 Kbps SMS Benefits All Local & STD (Roaming also) 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day VAS Benefits Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio High End Plans

Particulars High End Plans Price of the Plan Rs. 999 Rs. 1999 Rs. 4999 Rs. 9999 Validity 90 days 60 days 120 days 90 days 210 days 180 days 390 days 360 days Calling Benefits All Local & STD Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited All Roaming Calls Free Yes Yes Yes Yes Data Benefits 4G Data (FUP) 90 GB 60 GB 155 GB 125 GB 380 GB 350 GB 780 GB 750 GB Speed after FUP 128 Kbps 128 Kbps 128 Kbps 128 Kbps SMS Benefits All Local & STD (Roaming also) 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day VAS Benefits Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps All Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – How to Recharge?

You can recharge Jio Prepaid Plans via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc

Jio Prepaid Plan. You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with any

For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select any Jio Prepaid Plan and proceed.

