Reliance Jio first launched Summer Surprise Offer and days later it announced Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Both the offers are about to expire and by the end of July, 2017, it would be over for most users who have recharged in early April.
Reliance Jio announces Plan 349 & Plan 399 to replace Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer. You can continue enjoying Jio Services for next 84 days with Jio 399 Plan
Check out Idea's 395 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days, visit this link
Vodafone too is offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days, Click here.
To continue to offer similar benefits, Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plans just yesterday i.e. 11th July 2017. Reliance introduced Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Data & Calling for 84 days and revised its Jio 309 Plan and Jio 509 Plan as well.
We have listed all Jio Prepaid Plans below and bucketed them as per Usage preference of an Individual, some users are heavy users and want daily data, some do not use much data but they hate daily limit and some like just calling meaningful and do not care about data.
Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Daily or Weekly Plans
|Particulars
|Daily or Weekly Pack
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 19
|Rs. 49
|Rs. 96
|Validity
|1 day
|3 days
|7 days
|Calling Benefits
|All Local & STD Calling
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|All Roaming Calls Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Data Benefits
|4G Data (FUP)
|200 MB
|600 MB
|1 GB/day
|Speed after FUP
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|SMS Benefits
|All Local & STD (Roaming also)
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|VAS Benefits
|Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Monthly Plans
|Particulars
|Monthly
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 149
|Rs. 349 (New)
|Validity
|28 days
|56 days
|Calling Benefits
|All Local & STD Calling
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|All Roaming Calls Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Data Benefits
|4G Data (FUP)
|2 GB
|20 GB (10 GB Promo Data)
|Speed after FUP
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|SMS Benefits
|All Local & STD (Roaming also)
|300 SMS only
|100 SMS/day
|VAS Benefits
|Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Per Day Data Plans
|Particulars
|Per Day Data Plans
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 309 (Revised)
|Rs. 399 (New)
|Rs. 509 (Revised)
|Validity
|56 days
|84 days
|56 days
|Calling Benefits
|All Local & STD Calling
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|All Roaming Calls Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Data Benefits
|4G Data (FUP)
|1 GB/day
|1 GB/day
|2 GB/day
|Speed after FUP
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|SMS Benefits
|All Local & STD (Roaming also)
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|VAS Benefits
|Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio High End Plans
|Particulars
|High End Plans
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 999
|Rs. 1999
|Rs. 4999
|Rs. 9999
|Validity
|90 days
|120 days
|210 days
|390 days
|Calling Benefits
|All Local & STD Calling
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|All Roaming Calls Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Data Benefits
|4G Data (FUP)
|90 GB 60 GB
|155 GB 125 GB
|380 GB 350 GB
|780 GB 750 GB
|Speed after FUP
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|128 Kbps
|SMS Benefits
|All Local & STD (Roaming also)
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|100 SMS/day
|VAS Benefits
|Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
|All Jio Apps
Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – How to Recharge?
- You can recharge Jio Prepaid Plans via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc
- You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with any Jio Prepaid Plan.
- For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select any Jio Prepaid Plan and proceed.
GD Star RatingJio Prepaid Plan July 2017 - All Jio Prepaid Plan effective 11 July 2017,
loading...
loading...