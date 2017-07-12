Reliance Jio

Jio Prepaid Plan July 2017 – All Jio Prepaid Plan effective 11 July 2017

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017Reliance Jio first launched Summer Surprise Offer and days later it announced Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Both the offers are about to expire and by the end of July, 2017, it would be over for most users who have recharged in early April.

To continue to offer similar benefits, Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plans just yesterday i.e. 11th July 2017. Reliance introduced Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Data & Calling for 84 days and revised its Jio 309 Plan and Jio 509 Plan as well.

We have listed all Jio Prepaid Plans below and bucketed them as per Usage preference of an Individual, some users are heavy users and want daily data, some do not use much data but they hate daily limit and some like just calling meaningful and do not care about data.

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Daily or Weekly Plans

ParticularsDaily or Weekly Pack
Price of the PlanRs. 19Rs. 49Rs. 96
Validity1 day3 days7 days
Calling Benefits   
All Local & STD CallingUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
All Roaming Calls FreeYesYesYes
Data Benefits   
4G Data (FUP)200 MB600 MB1 GB/day
Speed after FUP128 Kbps128 Kbps128 Kbps
SMS Benefits   
All Local & STD (Roaming also)100 SMS/day100 SMS/day100 SMS/day
VAS Benefits   
Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Monthly Plans

ParticularsMonthly
Price of the PlanRs. 149Rs. 349 (New)
Validity28 days56 days
Calling Benefits  
All Local & STD CallingUnlimitedUnlimited
All Roaming Calls FreeYesYes
Data Benefits  
4G Data (FUP)2 GB20 GB (10 GB Promo Data)
Speed after FUP128 Kbps128 Kbps
SMS Benefits  
All Local & STD (Roaming also)300 SMS only100 SMS/day
VAS Benefits  
Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio Per Day Data Plans

ParticularsPer Day Data Plans
Price of the PlanRs. 309 (Revised)Rs. 399 (New)Rs. 509 (Revised)
Validity56 days 28 days84 days56 days 28 days
Calling Benefits   
All Local & STD CallingUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
All Roaming Calls FreeYesYesYes
Data Benefits   
4G Data (FUP)1 GB/day1 GB/day2 GB/day
Speed after FUP128 Kbps128 Kbps128 Kbps
SMS Benefits   
All Local & STD (Roaming also)100 SMS/day100 SMS/day100 SMS/day
VAS Benefits   
Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – Jio High End Plans

ParticularsHigh End Plans
Price of the PlanRs. 999Rs. 1999Rs. 4999Rs. 9999
Validity90 days 60 days120 days 90 days210 days 180 days390 days 360 days
Calling Benefits    
All Local & STD CallingUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
All Roaming Calls FreeYesYesYesYes
Data Benefits    
4G Data (FUP)90 GB 60 GB155 GB 125 GB380 GB 350 GB780 GB 750 GB
Speed after FUP128 Kbps128 Kbps128 Kbps128 Kbps
SMS Benefits    
All Local & STD (Roaming also)100 SMS/day100 SMS/day100 SMS/day100 SMS/day
VAS Benefits    
Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio AppsAll Jio Apps

Jio Prepaid Plans July 2017 – How to Recharge?

  • You can recharge Jio Prepaid Plans via MyJio App, Online on Jio Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc
  • You can install MyJio App from here and recharge with any Jio Prepaid Plan.
  • For Online Recharging, visit Jio Website and Enter your Jio Number, select any Jio Prepaid Plan and proceed.
