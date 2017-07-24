Idea 399 Plan Details for Prepaid customers, Recharge/Activate Idea 399 Plan, Validity of Idea 399 Plan (84 days) & Offers of Idea 399 Plan (84 GB data).

Idea Cellular has launched Idea 399 Plan for its existing customers offering Unlimited Data & Calls for 84 days. Even tough the Idea 399 Plan is not listed anywhere but it is available as Special Offer which can be availed by dialing *121# or installing MyIdea App to know more.

Apart from Idea 399 Plan, Idea is also offering Idea 404 Plan & Idea 505 Plan to its customers offering exactly the similar benefits. We have detailed the information below for both Idea 404 Plan & Idea 505 Plan.

Idea 399 Plan – 84 Days, 84 GB, Unlimited Calls by Idea 399 Plan

Plan Name Idea 399 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 399 Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited Local & STD calls with FUP Data Benefits 1 GB data/day Validity 84 days Status Ongoing Offer Condition 1 Available only as Special Recharge/Offer Condition 2 Outgoing call charges apply in Roaming

Idea 404 Plan – 84 Days, 84 GB & Unlimited Local & STD Calls

Idea has started offering Idea 404 Plan for some its customers which offers Unlimited Local & STD Calls for 84 days with 1GB data daily. Idea 404 Plan is a special offer just like Idea 399 Plan, you need to dial *121# to know if it is available on your number. Also you can install MyIdea App where you will find the Idea 404 Plan under your Special Offer as shown below.

Idea 505 Plan – 84 Days, 105 GB (Daily 1.25 GB) & Unlimited Local & STD Calls

Also Idea 505 Plan is being offered to some customers offering 1.25 GB data daily with Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 84 days validity. Idea 505 Plan too is a special customised offer for existing Idea customers. To know if you are eligible for Idea 505 Plan, you have to dial *121# or install MyIdea App as already discussed above.

All Terms & Conditions for Idea 404 Plan & Idea 505 Plan are exactly the same as Idea 399 Plan as mentioned on this page.

If Idea 404 Plan & Idea 505 are not available on your number as Special Offer, we recommend not recharging as you will get only Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 1GB data for 14 days & 21 days respectively which are available as regular STV to all Idea customers.

Idea 399 Plan – Circle Wise Details

Circle Price Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 399

Idea 399 Plan – For Existing Customers

For existing Idea Customers, you need to install MyIdea App to avail the offers. Also you can dial *121# to check whether the same can be recharged with existing balance.

Idea 399 Plan – For New Customers

Idea 399 Plan is not available for New Idea Customers but Idea 395 Plan offers similar benefits to new customers joining Idea as it is available as First Recharge Coupon (FRC). You can read more here if you are a planning to join Idea. Also Airtel, Vodafone & Jio has launched some exciting offers for new customers joining their network, we have listed some plans below.

Idea 399 Plan – Terms & Conditions

Under Idea 399 Plan , Outgoing Calls during Roaming would be charged at Standard Roaming Tariff and only Incoming Calls would be Free.

Also there is a Fair Usage Applicable for Calls as below: 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days



Idea 399 Plan – Alternatives?

this page. Vodafone 449 Plan – If you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, you can check this plan on

Idea 395 Plan – Idea too is offering Unlimited Local & STD Calling Plan for Rs. 395 where Unlimited Local & STD calls and 1GB data is being offered for 84 days.

Airtel 449 Plan – Airtel too is offering similar Plan where Airtel to Airtel calls would be Free for 70 days and 1 GB data would be offered for 70 days.

Jio 399 Plan – Reliance Jio also launched its Jio 399 Plan offering All Local, STD & Roaming calls for 84 days along with 1GB data per day.

