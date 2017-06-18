Reliance GSM

Reliance launches Yearly Data Pack, offering 1GB data/day for Rs. 1

Reliance 365 Plan - 1GB Data per day for 365 daysReliance Communication (RCom) has launched a new Data Pack offering 1GB data per day for its customers across India. The Data Pack is an Yearly Data Pack offering 1GB data/day for 365 days.

Priced at Rs. 365 across all circles, the Yearly Data Pack offers 365 GB data with FUP of 1GB data daily. The Validity of the Data Pack however differs from circle to circle and ranges from 365 days to 382 days. You can check the exact validity in your circle on this page.

Also the Data Pack offers just 2G data and it cannot be used for 3G/4G data. If you get good 2G reception, this is definitely a good offer for people who do not high speed bandwidth and would best for people who just need data for WhatsApp, Facebooking etc.

Name of the PackYearly Data Pack 365
Price of the PackRs. 365
Data Benefits1GB 2G data per day
Call BenefitsNil
Validity365-382 days
Mode of RechargeOnline or App (No Activation Code)

There is no Activation Code for this pack and you can Online Recharge this pack on Reliance Website or Reliance InstaCare App.

