BSNL launches new Voice STV 179 and revised existing STV 159

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has today launched a new Special Tariff Voucher across the country. Also BSNL has revised an existing Special Tariff Voucher and both the revision and new voucher would be available fro 19th June, 2017.

Starting with the New Special Tariff Voucher, BSNL has introduced STV 179 (price differs as per circle) offering 23,800 sec for Local & STD calls to any network in India for 30 days.

BSNL has revised STV 159 that offers 23,800 sec for Local & STD calls to any network in India, the validity has now been reduced to 28 days from 30 days.

Just to remind you, BSNL had this week introduced a 4GB/day Data Pack, the BSNL 444 Chauka and also revised its famous Plan 149 and Plan 339.

Price of the STV Benefits Validity Rs. 159 (Revised) 20300 Local & National seconds 28 30 days Rs. 179 (New) 23800 Local & National Seconds 30 days

Both the offers would be applicable from 19th June, 2017 only.

