Reliance Communications (RCom) had on occasion of Father’s Day launched an Yearly Data across India. The Yearly Data Pack is priced at Rs. 365 uniformly across India offering 1GB 2G data per day for an year. Tough the price is same across India i.e. Rs. 365 and validity of the pack differs from circle to circle ranging from minimum 365 days to maximum of 382 days.

The Validity of 382 days of this pack is in Chennai circle and the least validity of 365 days is in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana circle. As of now the pack is not available in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, North East India, Orissa and West Bengal.

Reliance 365 Plan – 1GB data per day for 365 days [Circle Wise Details]

Circle 365 Days Plan Price Validity Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 365 365 days Assam – – Bihar & Jharkhand – – Chennai Rs. 365 382 days Delhi Rs. 365 367 days Gujarat Rs. 365 368 days Haryana Rs. 365 370 days Himachal Pradesh Rs. 365 369 days Jammu & Kashmir – – Karnataka Rs. 365 373 days Kerala Rs. 365 372 days Kolkatta Rs. 365 366 days Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 365 375 days Maharashtra Rs. 365 374 days Mumbai Rs. 365 376 days North East India – – Orissa – – Punjab Rs. 365 377 days Rajasthan Rs. 365 378 days Tamil Nadu Rs. 365 379 days UP East Rs. 365 380 days UP West Rs. 365 381 days West Bengal – –

There is no Activation Code for this pack and you can Online Recharge this pack on Reliance Website or Reliance InstaCare App.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



