Reliance Communications (RCom) had on occasion of Father’s Day launched an Yearly Data across India. The Yearly Data Pack is priced at Rs. 365 uniformly across India offering 1GB 2G data per day for an year. Tough the price is same across India i.e. Rs. 365 and validity of the pack differs from circle to circle ranging from minimum 365 days to maximum of 382 days.
The Validity of 382 days of this pack is in Chennai circle and the least validity of 365 days is in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana circle. As of now the pack is not available in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, North East India, Orissa and West Bengal.
Reliance 365 Plan – 1GB data per day for 365 days [Circle Wise Details]
|Circle
|365 Days Plan Price
|Validity
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|Rs. 365
|365 days
|Assam
|–
|–
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|–
|–
|Chennai
|Rs. 365
|382 days
|Delhi
|Rs. 365
|367 days
|Gujarat
|Rs. 365
|368 days
|Haryana
|Rs. 365
|370 days
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs. 365
|369 days
|Jammu & Kashmir
|–
|–
|Karnataka
|Rs. 365
|373 days
|Kerala
|Rs. 365
|372 days
|Kolkatta
|Rs. 365
|366 days
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|Rs. 365
|375 days
|Maharashtra
|Rs. 365
|374 days
|Mumbai
|Rs. 365
|376 days
|North East India
|–
|–
|Orissa
|–
|–
|Punjab
|Rs. 365
|377 days
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 365
|378 days
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 365
|379 days
|UP East
|Rs. 365
|380 days
|UP West
|Rs. 365
|381 days
|West Bengal
|–
|–
There is no Activation Code for this pack and you can Online Recharge this pack on Reliance Website or Reliance InstaCare App.
