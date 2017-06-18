2G/3G Plan

Reliance 365 Plan – 1GB data per day for 365 days [Circle Wise Details]

Reliance 365 Plan - 1GB Data per day for 365 daysReliance Communications (RCom) had on occasion of Father’s Day launched an Yearly Data across India. The Yearly Data Pack is priced at Rs. 365 uniformly across India offering 1GB 2G data per day for an year. Tough the price is same across India i.e. Rs. 365 and validity of the pack differs from circle to circle ranging from minimum 365 days to maximum of 382 days.

The Validity of 382 days of this pack is in Chennai circle and the least validity of 365 days is in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana circle. As of now the pack is not available in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, North East India, Orissa and West Bengal.

Circle365 Days Plan PriceValidity
Andhra Pradesh & TelenganaRs. 365365 days
Assam –
Bihar & Jharkhand –
ChennaiRs. 365382 days
DelhiRs. 365367 days
GujaratRs. 365368 days
HaryanaRs. 365370 days
Himachal PradeshRs. 365369 days
Jammu & Kashmir –
KarnatakaRs. 365373 days
KeralaRs. 365372 days
KolkattaRs. 365366 days
Madhya Pradesh & ChattisgarhRs. 365375 days
MaharashtraRs. 365374 days
MumbaiRs. 365376 days
North East India –
Orissa –
PunjabRs. 365377 days
RajasthanRs. 365378 days
Tamil NaduRs. 365379 days
UP EastRs. 365380 days
UP WestRs. 365381 days
West Bengal –

There is no Activation Code for this pack and you can Online Recharge this pack on Reliance Website or Reliance InstaCare App.

