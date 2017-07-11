2G/3G Plan

Reliance 193 PlanReliance Communication has launched a new Data Plan, the Reliance 193 Plan. Under the Reliance 193 Plan, Reliance is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days. A similar plan was launched last week by Reliance offering 1 GB data & 60 mins daily for 90 days, the Reliance 555 Plan.

Reliance 193 Plan – Complete Details Info

Plan NameReliance 193 Plan
Price of the STVRs. 193
Data Benefits1 GB data per day (2G or 3G depends upon circle)
Call BenefitsNil
Validity28 days
Status Ongoing Offer
Recharge ModeOnline
Activation CodeN/A

Reliance 193 Plan – 3G Data per day

Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab & Rajasthan.

Reliance 193 Plan – 2G Data per day

Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP East & UP West.

Reliance 193 Plan – Circle Wise Price

CircleBenefits
Andhra Pradesh & Telengana1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Assam1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Bihar & Jharkhand1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Chennai1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Delhi1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Gujarat1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Haryana1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Himachal Pradesh1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Jammu & Kashmir1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Karnataka1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Kerala1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Kolkatta1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Maharashtra1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
Mumbai1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
North East India1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Orissa1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Punjab1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Rajasthan1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
Tamil Nadu1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
UP East1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
UP West1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
West Bengal No Update

Reliance 193 Plan – Alternative?

In case you want calling benefits as well with 1GB data per day, you can check Reliance 555 Plan. Also Reliance launched Daily Rozana Packs last month.

In case you just want data and that too for a year, you can check out Yearly Data Pack for Rs. 365 offering 1GB data for 365 days.

