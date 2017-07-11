Reliance Communication has launched a new Data Plan, the Reliance 193 Plan. Under the Reliance 193 Plan, Reliance is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days. A similar plan was launched last week by Reliance offering 1 GB data & 60 mins daily for 90 days, the Reliance 555 Plan.
Reliance 193 Plan – Complete Details Info
|Plan Name
|Reliance 193 Plan
|Price of the STV
|Rs. 193
|Data Benefits
|1 GB data per day (2G or 3G depends upon circle)
|Call Benefits
|Nil
|Validity
|28 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Recharge Mode
|Online
|Activation Code
|N/A
Reliance 193 Plan – 3G Data per day
Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab & Rajasthan.
Reliance 193 Plan – 2G Data per day
Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP East & UP West.
Reliance 193 Plan – Circle Wise Price
|Circle
|Benefits
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Assam
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Chennai
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Delhi
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Gujarat
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Haryana
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Himachal Pradesh
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Karnataka
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Kerala
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Kolkatta
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Maharashtra
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|Mumbai
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|North East India
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Orissa
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Punjab
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Rajasthan
|1GB 3G data per day for 28 days
|Tamil Nadu
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|UP East
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|UP West
|1GB 2G data per day for 28 days
|West Bengal
|No Update
Reliance 193 Plan – Alternative?
In case you want calling benefits as well with 1GB data per day, you can check Reliance 555 Plan. Also Reliance launched Daily Rozana Packs last month.
In case you just want data and that too for a year, you can check out Yearly Data Pack for Rs. 365 offering 1GB data for 365 days.
