Reliance Communication has launched a new Data Plan, the Reliance 193 Plan. Under the Reliance 193 Plan, Reliance is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days. A similar plan was launched last week by Reliance offering 1 GB data & 60 mins daily for 90 days, the Reliance 555 Plan.

Reliance 193 Plan – Complete Details Info

Plan Name Reliance 193 Plan Price of the STV Rs. 193 Data Benefits 1 GB data per day (2G or 3G depends upon circle) Call Benefits Nil Validity 28 days Status Ongoing Offer Recharge Mode Online Activation Code N/A

Reliance 193 Plan – 3G Data per day

Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Mumbai, North East India, Orissa, Punjab & Rajasthan.

Reliance 193 Plan – 2G Data per day

Reliance 193 Plan is offering 1 GB 3G data per day in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP East & UP West.

Reliance 193 Plan – Circle Wise Price

Circle Benefits Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Assam 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Bihar & Jharkhand 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Chennai 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Delhi 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Gujarat 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Haryana 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Himachal Pradesh 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Jammu & Kashmir 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Karnataka 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Kerala 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Kolkatta 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Maharashtra 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days Mumbai 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days North East India 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Orissa 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Punjab 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Rajasthan 1GB 3G data per day for 28 days Tamil Nadu 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days UP East 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days UP West 1GB 2G data per day for 28 days West Bengal No Update

Reliance 193 Plan – Alternative?

In case you want calling benefits as well with 1GB data per day, you can check Reliance 555 Plan. Also Reliance launched Daily Rozana Packs last month.

In case you just want data and that too for a year, you can check out Yearly Data Pack for Rs. 365 offering 1GB data for 365 days.

