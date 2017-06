Reliance Communication (RCom) has launched Rozana Packs offering 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls to any network in India. The Rozana Packs are priced n range of Rs. 31 – Rs. 35 across India and can be recharged Online, via SMS Code and offline via Retailers.

Reliance Rozana Pack is available for Rs. 31 in Kerala & Rajasthan, for Rs. 32 in Gujarat & Maharashtra, for Rs. 33 inĀ Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkatta, North East India, Orissa, Punjab, UP East, UP West and West Bengal.

Reliance 33 Rozana Pack – 1GB Data 1 Hour Unlimited Calls [Circle Wise Details]

Circle Rozana Pack Price Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 35 Assam Rs. 33 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 33 Chennai Rs. 34 Delhi Rs. 33 Gujarat Rs. 32 Haryana Rs. 33 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 33 Jammu & Kashmir Rs. 34 Karnataka Rs. 33 Kerala Rs. 31 Kolkatta Rs. 33 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 35 Maharashtra Rs. 32 Mumbai Rs. 34 North East India Rs. 33 Orissa Rs. 33 Punjab Rs. 33 Rajasthan Rs. 31 Tamil Nadu Rs. 34 UP East Rs. 33 UP West Rs. 33 West Bengal Rs. 33

How to get Reliance Rozana Pack?

You can send SMS “ACT ROZANA33 to 53739” or you can do Online Recharge or simple visit a Retailer near you to get it.

Also Reliance is offering 1GB data for 4G/3G/2G customers starting at Rs. 16, you can check the details at this page.

