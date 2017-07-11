Jio launches Prepaid Plan 349 & 399 and revises existing ones

Reliance Jio has today updated its Prepaid Plan for all its customers whether new or existing customers. The Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan 309 recharge that was available as FRC is now available as normal recharge and would offer Unlimited Local & STD calling (Roaming also) along with 1 GB data for 56 days.

Also existing Plans like Dhan Dhana Dhan 509 is now revised and it offers Unlimited Local & STD calling (Roaming also) along with 2 GB data per day for 56 days.

Jio New Prepaid Plans – 349 & 399

Reliance has launched a new Prepaid Plan, the Jio 349 Plan offering 20 GB data (no daily FUP) for 56 days along with Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming Calls and Free SMS.

Further Reliance has introduced another Prepaid Plan that we think will be a hit, the Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls along with 1GB data per day for 84 days. Yes, similar to old Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan 309, it offers Unlimited Data & Calling benefits for 84 days.

Also Reliance has updated it other plans as mentioned below:

But if you are a new customers, you will have to take Prime Member @ Rs 99 to enjoy these plans. Stay tuned for more updates.

