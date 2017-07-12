Reliance has launched a new Combo Unlimited Plan, the Reliance 153 Plan with effect from 10th July 2017. The Reliance 153 Plan offers 1 GB data (4G/2G or 4G/3G) and 60 mins daily. The validity of the Reliance 153 Plan is 14 days.

Reliance 153 Plan – Complete Info Details

Plan Name Reliance 153 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 153 Benefits 1 GB data & 60 mins daily Call Benefits To Any Network in India Data Benefits 2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle) Validity 14 days Status Ongoing Offer Available from 10th July 2017

Reliance 153 Plan offers 1 GB 4G or 3G data & 60 mins daily in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Mumbai, Punjab & Rajasthan.

Reliance 153 Plan offers 1 GB 4G or 2G data & 60 mins daily in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP East & UP West

Circle Benefits Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Assam Not Available Bihar & Jharkhand Not Available Chennai 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Delhi 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Gujarat 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Haryana 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Himachal Pradesh 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Jammu & Kashmir 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Karnataka 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Kerala 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Kolkatta 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Maharashtra 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Mumbai 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network North East India Not Available Orissa Not Available Punjab 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Rajasthan 1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network Tamil Nadu 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network UP East 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network UP West 1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network West Bengal Not Available

Reliance 153 Plan – How to recharge?

You can recharge Reliance 153 Plan via Reliance App, Online on RCom Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc

